Beijing time on August 31st, the 12th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League rematch will start, and Shanghai Shenhua will face the second-ranked Shandong Taishan team at home. In the first half, Sun Zhunhao made a Jin Yangyang own goal with a shot. In the second half, Wu Xi scored and Yu Hanchao scored. Shenhua reversed and defeated Shandong Taishan 2-1, and also gave the opponent their first defeat in 10 rounds.

Shenhua relied on tenacious defense in the last round of the game and defeated the old rival Beijing Guoan 2-0. In this game, facing the more powerful Shandong Taishan, they naturally hope to copy the defense of the previous game to this game, but Basso. Ge’s injury may limit Shenhua’s counterattack tactics; on the other hand, Taishan team defeated Wuhan Yangtze River 2-1 in the last round and continued to bite Wuhan’s three towns in the standings. Their goal in this game must be 3 points. To win, I am afraid it will widen the gap with the leaders.

In the 2nd minute after the start of the game, Sun Zhunhao made a mistake in the backcourt, and Wu Xi followed and took the ball long-range and changed the line to pop out of the bottom line; in the 7th minute, Shenhua counterattacked, Zhu Baojie did not give the ball to the position in the face of good opportunities in the penalty area Even better, Yu Hanchao, Wen Jiabao got two penalties after being stolen, and Wang Dalei hugged him with a long shot;

In the 18th minute, Moises made a cross from the front of the penalty area. Sun Zhunhao shot at the ball. The ball hit Jin Yangyang and refracted and flew into the goal. In the end, the ball was counted as Jin Yangyang’s own goal, and Taishan led 1-0. Shenhua; In the 27th minute, Moises and Liu Ruofan collided in the penalty area fight for the top. Both of them bleed from their heads, and the game was temporarily suspended;

In the 38th minute, the Taishan team counterattacked. Chen Pu also did not give the ball to Jin Jingdao, who was in a better position at the front of the penalty area. 1 behind Shandong Taishan. Change sides to fight again. In the 47th minute, Yu Hanchao made a pass from the left like a shot. Zhu Baojie in the middle of the penalty area did not grab the midpoint. ; In the 50th minute, Liao Lisheng broke into the penalty area from the left and shot from a small angle with his left foot. Zeng Cheng saved the ball from the near corner; In the 59th minute, Zhang Lu broke into the penalty area from the right, and Liu Yang pulled him down behind him. The referee awarded a penalty kick. It is worth mentioning that this was also Liu Yang's two consecutive rounds of penalty kicks. Wu Xi made it overnight and Shenhua equalized 1-1. Score; in the 62nd minute, Shenhua counterattacked, Liu Ruofan went straight to Zhu Baojie, the latter made a pass from the bottom, Yu Hanchao followed up with a left-footed push to complete the goal, Shenhua overtook the score 2-1; in the 69th minute, Moy Seth took a free kick from the right and flew out of the baseline; In the 70th minute, Liu Yang made a cross from the left, and the ball hit the left post and popped out of the bottom line; in the 73rd minute, Liu Binbin, who came off the bench, made a cross from the side, and Guo Tianyu's header near the penalty spot missed the goal; in the 80th In minutes, Jin Jingdao made a cross from the right, and Guo Tianyu rushed to the top and missed the left side of the goal; In the 84th minute, Kleisang took the ball outside the penalty area and shot a cold arrow, and the ball flew out of the bottom line; after the end of the game, Taishan team was reversed 1-2 by Shenhua and missed 10 consecutive victories. (DD) Shanghai Shenhua starters: 19-Zeng Cheng, 8-Zhang Lu (75′ 26-Qin Sheng), 22-Jin Yangyang, 32-Aidi, 38-Wen Jiabao (U23) (90′ 23-Bai Jiajun), 7- Qian Jiejie, 12-Wu Xi, 20-Yu Hanchao(75′ 24-Xu Yougang), 21-Zhu Baojie(90′ 37-Sun Shilin), 33-Wang Haijian(U23), 36-Liu Ruofan(U23)(81′ 9 – Yang Xu); Substitutes: 1-Ma Zhen, 18-Wang Yi, 34-Yang Zexiang, 25-Peng Xinli, 29-Zhou Junchen (U23), 39-Cong Zhen, 11-Bolaños; Shandong Taishan starting: 14-Wang Dalei, 5-Zheng Zheng, 11-Liu Yang, 27-Shi Ke, 8-Liao Lisheng (64′ 7-Guo Tianyu (U23)), 10-Moises, 28-Sun Zhunhao, 33 -Jin Jingdao (87′ 25-Fellaini), 37-Jixiang, 29-Chen Pu (64′ 21-Liu Binbin), 36-Duan Liuyu (69′ 9-Cressang); Substitutes: 1-Li Guanxi, 18-Han Rongze, 6-Wang Tong, 15-Qi Tianyu, 16-Li Hailong, 13-Zhang Chi, 34-Huang Cong.

