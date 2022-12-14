Original title: Chinese Super League-Wuhan Yangtze River 0-3 Jinmen Tigers Guangzhou City 1-1 Shenhua

CCTV News: On December 14th, Beijing time, in the 31st round of the Chinese Super League, on the first match day, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers beat Wuhan Changjiang 3-0 with headers from Xie Weijun, Shi Yan and Qian Yumiao respectively; In another duel, Guilherme equalized in the 88th minute, and Guangzhou City drew 1-1 with Shanghai Shenhua.

Wuhan Yangtze River 0-3 Tianjin Jinmen Tigers

In the 10th minute, the Jinmen Tigers got a corner kick, and Shi Yan scored with an unmarked header. The Jinmen Tigers led Wuhan Changjiang 1-0. In the 31st minute, the Jinmen Tigers attacked in the frontcourt. Zhao Yingjie sent a pass from the left side of the penalty area. Xie Weijun jumped high and scored with a header. Wuhan Yangtze River 0-2 Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. In the 76th minute, the Jinmen Tigers expanded their lead. Yang Zihao made a 45-degree pass from the left, and Qian Yumiao scored with a header. The Jinmen Tigers led Wuhan Changjiang 3-0. In the end, Wuhan Changjiang lost 0-3 to Tianjin Jinmen Tigers.

Guangzhou City 1-1 Shanghai Shenhua

In the 31st minute, Shenhua took the lead in scoring. Peng Xinli took a free kick from the right, Li Tixiang failed to clear the siege, Eddie pushed in front of the goal and scored. Shanghai Shenhua led Guangzhou City 1-0. In the 60th minute, Li Tixiang and Sun Shilin both fell to the ground after fighting in the middle circle. Then Li Tixiang and Cao Yunding had a fierce quarrel and were pulled away by the referee and the players from both sides. The referee showed them red cards and sent them off the field. In the 89th minute, Song Wenjie dribbled the ball down the left side of the penalty area, and then knocked back in an inverted triangle. Guilherme outflanked the middle and fell to the ground and scored the goal. Guangzhou City tied 1-1.