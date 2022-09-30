Original title: Chinese Super League-Tan Long scored a goal and retired Yatai with a 1-0 victory over Shenzhen at home

Beijing time on September 30th news, the 2022 Chinese Super League 18th round of the last make-up match began, Changchun Yatai ushered in the challenge of Shenzhen team at home. In the first half, Tan Long opened the scoring and was replaced due to injury. In the second half, neither team was able to rewrite the score again. In the end, Changchun Yatai defeated the Shenzhen team 1-0.

Yatai easily defeated Wuhan Yangtze River 2-0 in the last supplementary round. The team’s foreign aid Eric has been in hot form recently. I believe he will be the core of Yatai’s attack in the frontcourt in this game, while the Shenzhen team was 0-4 in the last supplementary round. After defeating Shandong Taishan, the team can only continue to rely on the single foreign aid Achim Peng. In the standings, Yatai is only 3 points ahead of the Shenzhen team, so this game is also very crucial for the two teams.

Just 27 seconds after the start of the game, Jiang Zhipeng sliced ​​the ball from the right side of the penalty area to Zhang Yuan in the middle. Before, Tan Long outflanked the push and made a contribution, and Yatai led the Shenzhen team 1-0; in the 12th minute, Achim Peng moved to the left in the frontcourt, Zheng Dalun got the ball and broke into the penalty area with a small angle shot and was blocked from the bottom line;

In the 17th minute, Eric dribbled the ball from the left to the penalty area and crossed the middle. Tan Long got the ball and gave it to the right again. Liao Chengjian inserted a push shot and was saved by Dong Chunyu sideways; in the 22nd minute, Tan Long received Sergi Ao scored the ball, and his right-footed shot from the penalty area missed the goal; in the 29th minute, the Shenzhen team created a threat from a free kick. Zhang Yuan and Zheng Dalun both blocked two consecutive long-range shots, and then Li Yuanyi took another long-range shot and the ball flew out of the baseline. ;

In the 31st minute, Zheng Zhiyun crossed Eric from the left, and the latter made a slight adjustment and took a long shot and was pressed under him by Dong Chunyu; in the 43rd minute, Tan Long was unable to persist due to injury and was replaced by Dili Yimiti; Then the first half of the game ended, and Yatai temporarily led the Shenzhen team 1-0;

Change sides to fight again. In the 59th minute, Jiang Zhipeng took the ball outside the penalty area and shot a cold arrow, the ball slightly missed the right post of the goal; in the 69th minute, Zhang Yuan took the ball too hastily and chose a long-range long-range shot, and the ball flew directly out of the baseline; In the 80th minute, Wang Jinxian made a cross from the left, Sergio’s header from the middle of the penalty area was too positive and was hugged by Dong Chunyu;

Then the whole game ended. In the second half, the two teams spent most of the time strangling in the midfield, and the backcourt dropped the ball to look for opportunities. There were no threatening attacks. In the end, Yatai scored 1-0 with the goal in the opening 4 minutes. A small victory over the Shenzhen team. (DD)

Changchun Yatai starters: 23-Wu Yake, 4-Oaklei, 6-He Guan (67′ 39-Mao Kaiyu), 16-Zheng Zhiyun, 19-Liao Chengjian, 31-Rao Weihui, 8-Wang Jinxian (87′ 24-Yan Zhiyu) , 10-Sergio-Antonio, 11-Eric, 20-Zhang Yufeng, 29-Tan Long (43′ 15-Diliyimiti-Land (U23));

Substitutes: 1-Liu Weiguo, 38-Lu Ning (U23), 25-Wang Huapeng (U23), 34-He Yiran (U23), 22-Song Ziwenhao (U23), 27-Li Zhang, 32-Li Guangwen, 37-Huang Yushen (U23), 13-Chengcheng Great Wall;

Shenzhen team starting: 24-Dong Chunyu, 2-Ye Lijiang (U23) (55′ 8-Dai Weijun (U23)), 6-Pei Shuai, 11-Zhang Yuan, 21-Jiang Zhipeng (72′ 10-Alessandrini) , 25-Mi Haolun, 26-Yuan Mincheng, 14-Zhang Yuan, 16-Zheng Dalun, 28-Li Yuanyi, 7-Achim Peng;

Substitutes: 32-Ji Jiabao (U23), 27-Yang Boyu, 19-Xu Yue (U23), 20-Liu Yue, 23-Wu Xingyu (U23), 33-Du Yuezheng (U23), 34-Xiahezatti-Wu Jiahemaiti (U23), 40-Shen Zigui, 29-Gao Lin.Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: