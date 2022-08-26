Original title: Chinese Super League – Yu Han Super League season’s first goal Bassogo shot Guoan home 0-2 Shenhua

Beijing time on August 26th news, the 15th round of the Chinese Super League began to compete, Beijing Guoan ushered in the challenge of the old rival Shanghai Shenhua at the home of Rizhao. In the first half, Yu Hanchao opened the scoring, Meimi sent Basogo to score, and in the second half, neither side was able to rewrite the score again, and Guoan lost 0-2 to Shenhua.

Guoan beat Guangzhou City 1-0 in the last round. Forward Zhang Yuning missed two consecutive penalty kicks and was in poor form. Shenhua was tied 1-1 by the Jinmen Tigers in the last round of the league, but in this game they ushered in Wu Xi This can also make up for Zhu Chenjie’s injury disadvantage. In the standings, Shenhua only leads Guoan by 1 point, so this game is also quite important for the two teams. If Guoan can take advantage of home advantage to win Shenhua, then they will overtake their opponents and rise to fifth place.

After the start of the game, the two teams competed fiercely, but there was no substantial attack on the goal. In the 16th minute, an attack from Guoan threatened the Shenhua goal. Zhang Yuning received Jiang Xiangyou’s pass, broke into the penalty area, and pulled his left foot from a small angle. The shot missed the right post of the goal; in the 18th minute, Wang Haijian assigned the front of the penalty area to Basogo, who was left unattended on the right.

In the 22nd minute, Jiang Xiangyou knocked the ball horizontally to Zhang Yuning in the middle. Zhang Yuning kept the ball and pushed the ball directly without hitting strength, and was hugged by Zeng Cheng; in the 30th minute, Shenhua team kicked the ball from the left sideline of the frontcourt, Yu Han Taking the ball in the super middle road, he easily passed Bo Yang, and faced Zou Dehai with a single-handed volley to complete the goal, Shenhua led Guoan 1-0;

In the 33rd minute, Shenhua made a threatening attack again. Wu Xi slanted the top of the penalty area to Yu Hanchao who was inserted. Memisevic stumbled and tripped Yu Hanchao after slipping on defense. Shenhua won a penalty kick. VAR reviewed the judgment and the penalty was correct. Basogo made it overnight, and Shenhua led Guoan 2-0. In the 40th minute, Zhang Yuning dribbled the ball on the right and threw a cold arrow in the counterattack. Unfortunately, the ball was too positive and was held under Zeng Cheng. In the 44th minute, Zhang Xizhe took a free kick in the frontcourt. Shenhua players hit the post on the right side of the goal during the clearance and almost made an own goal; then the first half ended, and Guoan temporarily trailed Shenhua 0-2.

Change sides to fight again. In the 52nd minute, Dabro took a right corner kick, and Memisevic headed the goal and flew out of the bottom line; in the 62nd minute, Guoan created chaos in the Shenhua penalty area, Jiang Xiangyou and Xu Yougang had physical contact Later, he was tripped, but the referee did not call a penalty kick, which aroused the dissatisfaction of Guoan players. Memisevic, Gao Tianyi and others surrounded the referee to ask for an explanation. After reviewing by VAR, no penalty was still awarded;

In the 74th minute of the game, there was a small episode. There was a problem with the lights in the venue, and the lights went out. The fans also turned on the flash of their mobile phones to interact, and then the lights were restored; in the first minute of stoppage time, Jiang Xiangyou made a cross from the left, Shenhua players Headed to make a clearance, Zhang Xizhe got 2 penalties and adjusted his right foot to volley over the crossbar; in the 4th minute of stoppage time, he found a good opportunity in the penalty area of ​​Dabao, and his right foot swept the shot to the left post of the goal; then the audience At the end of the game, Beijing Guoan lost 0-2 to Shanghai Shenhua. (DD)

Beijing Guoan starting: 14-Zou Dehai, 5-Memisevic, 17-Jiang Xiangyou, 26-Bo Yang, 27-Wang Gang (80′ 18-Jin Taiyan), 6-Chi Zhongguo, 10-Zhang Xizhe, 15- Gao Tianyi, 34-Neibijiang-Mohemaiti (U23) (45′ 37-Cao Yongjing), 9-Zhang Yuning (80′ 22-Yu Dabao), 30-Dabro (70′ 20-Wang Ziming) );

Substitutes: 1- Hou Sen, 3- Yu Yang, 19- Liu Huan, 36- Liang Shaowen (U23), 8- Park Cheng, 28- Zhang Chengdong, 32- Liu Guobo (U23), 29- Tian Yuda (U23);

Shanghai Shenhua starters: 19-Zeng Cheng, 4-Jiang Shenglong (U23), 22-Jin Yangyang, 24-Xu Yougang, 38-Wen Jiabao (U23) (68′ 23-Bai Jiajun), 7-Qian Jiejie, 12-Wu Xi, 20-Yu Hanchao(68′ 21-Zhu Baojie), 33-Wang Haijian(U23)(90′ 37-Sun Shilin), 9-Yang Xu(73′ 36-Liu Ruofan(U23)), 17-Basuogo( 73′ 11 – Bolanos);

