Beijing time on October 4th news, the 21st round of the Chinese Super League competition, the Hebei team ushered in the challenge of the Cangzhou Lions at home in Datong, Shanxi. In the first half, Zang Yifeng scored twice. After Oscar missed a point, Kante made a supplementary shot. Liao Wei scored a goal and was blown. In the second half, Zang Yifeng completed a hat-trick. Winning streak and scoring 13 goals in 3 games.

The recent state of the two teams is completely different. The home team Hebei team lost 1-2 to the Dalian people in the 16th round of make-up, and then entered a short rest period. The current ranking is still the bottom one, and a relegation place is basically locked; Cangzhou Xiong After the reinforcements in the summer window, the Lions first beat the Wuhan Three Towns 4-3, and then beat the Wuhan Yangtze River 4-1. The ranking also rose to 14th, and gradually moved away from the relegation zone. This game may be one-sided. situation.

In the 5th minute after the start of the game, Bao Yaxiong kicked the ball with big feet. Jiang Zhezheng pushed the ball to Kante’s feet. The latter stabbed his left foot in the penalty area and failed to hit the force and was confiscated by Bao Yaxiong; in the 12th minute, Zhukov opened the frontcourt. After a free kick, Wang Peng nodded the ball and was saved by Bao Yaxiong. Then Kante got the ball and crossed the middle again. The Hebei team made a mistake and Zang Yifeng volleyed the goal from the edge of the penalty area. After VAR review, the goal was valid. 1-0 lead Hebei team;

In the 15th minute, Kante crossed the penalty area from the left, Yang Xiaotian made a pass from the top and bottom, Zang Yifeng scored twice with a header, and the Cangzhou Lions led the Hebei team 2-0; in the 29th minute, the Hebei team made a cross from the right, Ren Wei He held the defender in the middle of the penalty area, but did not stop the ball and missed the opportunity to regain a city;

In the 32nd minute, Kante scored the ball from the middle to the right. Jiang Zhe made a 45-degree cross and changed his line. The ball flew towards the goal. Bao Yaxiong hugged the ball in the near corner; in the 34th minute, Yang Xiaotian blocked the ball from the ribs and Kante inserted it. Shang was tripped by the Hebei team’s defender in the penalty area, the Cangzhou Lions won a penalty kick, Oscar’s penalty was saved by Bao Yaxiong, and then Kante scored a supplementary shot, Cangzhou led the Hebei team 3-0;

In the 41st minute, Kante made a long shot from outside the penalty area, Bao Yaxiong threw the ball and let go, Zang Yifeng did not kick the force and was hugged by Bao Yaxiong again; in the 45th minute, Gao Huaze crossed the penalty area on the left, Liao Wei pushed and scored, but After VAR review, the ball was saved by Shao Ruiliang before Gao Huaze received the ball, and the goal was invalid; then the first half ended, and the Cangzhou Lions temporarily led the Hebei team 3-0;

Change sides to fight again. In the 48th minute, Oscar broke into the penalty area from the left and returned to Zang Yifeng. The latter shot the defender and refracted and flew out of the bottom line when he was unattended; in the 51st minute, Zang Yifeng made a direct pass. The Cangzhou Lions lead Hebei 4-0 after breaking into the penalty area, dunking the defensive player and finishing a hat-trick.

In the 56th minute, Song Xintao, who came off the bench, received the cross and shot a long shot with his left foot above the bar from outside the penalty area; In the 60th minute, Yang Xiaotian crossed the penalty area from the left. Kante pushed the ball without stopping and scored twice. The Cangzhou Lions led the Hebei team 5-0.

In the 81st minute, Mo Xuchen, who came off the bench, made a cross from the right. The Cangzhou Lions were not far from the siege, and Wei Yuren volleyed from outside the penalty area. In the 82nd minute, Song Xintao directly hit the goal crossbar with a free kick in the frontcourt. 0 victory over the Hebei team, ushered in a 3-game winning streak. (DD)

Hebei team starting: 30-Bao Yaxiong, 4-Pan Ximing, 6-Zhang Junzhe, 8-Yao Daogang, 14-Chen Yunhua(U23), 16-Liu Jing, 21-Cui Lin, 24-Zhang Yu(U23)(45′ 11- Mo Xuchen(U23)), 20-Gao Huaze(74′ 19-Wei Yuren(U23);), 22-Ren Wei(74′ 39-Luo Shipeng(U23)), 25-Liao Wei(U23)(45′ 17- Song Xintao (U23));

Substitutes: 34-Pang Jiajun(U23), 29-Yang Chenyu(U23), 43-Liu Runnan(U23), 33-Yang Yixuan(U23), 42-Gao Yunan(U23), 38-Zhang Wei(U23), 45-Zhao Ziye( U23), 3-Luan Haodong

Cangzhou Lions starting: 14-Shao Ruiliang, 13-Su Zu, 21-Jiang Zhe, 22-Guo Hao, 28-Yang Xiaotian, 35-Wang Peng (79′ 23-Yang Yiming), 31-Chen Zhongliu, 7-Zang Yifeng (79′ '12-Luo Jing), 40-Zhukov (53′ 15-Sabiti-Abudusalamu), 10-Oscar (65′ 27-Mafuyu (U23)), 45-Jose-Kante (65′ 20 – Liu Xinyu);

Substitutes: 29-Han Feng, 3-Cao Haiqing, 6-Yang Yun, 17-Park Shihao, 18-Li Hong, 8-Lin Chuangyi, 24-He Youzu.

