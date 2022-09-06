Original title: Chinese Super League-Zhang Yuning double-sounded Meimi to send some points to Guoan’s new coach’s debut 2-2 draw with Zhejiang team

Beijing time on September 6th news, the 2022 season of the 16th round of the Chinese Super League will be a focus battle, and Beijing Guoan ushered in the challenge of the Zhejiang team at home in Rizhao. In the first half, Frank opened the scoring, Zhang Yuning equalized the score, Zhang Yuning scored twice in the second half, and Matthews scored a penalty kick. In the end, Guoan drew 2-2 at home with Zhejiang team, and new coach Stanley scored a draw on his debut.

Guoan lost 0-2 to Shanghai Shenhua in the last round of the league. Although the team changed coaches, the essential problem has not been solved. This game is Guoan Xinyang’s first game in office. He has led the team to train for a few days before. The game against Zhejiang can be said to be Stanley’s first test; on the other hand, the Zhejiang team has won 7 rounds unbeaten, and is also 4 points ahead of Guoan in the standings, so no matter in terms of team morale or state Better than the garrison.

In the 3rd minute after the start of the game, Evolo made a cross from the right, and Frank jumped high near the penalty spot to attack the goal and was hugged by Zou Dehai; in the 6th minute, Guoan counterattacked, and Gao Tianyi scored the ball to the left. Jiang Xiangyou, who dribbled the ball into the penalty area from a small angle and shot the middle net; in the 9th minute, Wang Dongsheng took a long shot from outside the penalty area, but he was confiscated by Zou Dehai when he missed the kick;

In the 12th minute, Guoan launched an attack on the left, Zhang Xizhe took the ball from the sideline of the penalty area and adjusted too many long-range shots; in the 18th minute, Dong Yu made a cross from the right, Frank shook off Wang Gang’s defense, and the edge of the small penalty area The Zhejiang team led Guoan 1-0 with a header and scored a goal; in the 19th minute, Evolo volleyed outside the penalty area and flew out of the baseline;

In the 20th minute, the Zhejiang team made a mistake in the defense. Dablo stole the ball and crossed the penalty area. Zhang Yuning stopped the ball and turned to shoot and was saved by Gu Chao. Jiang Xiangyou followed up and shot the empty goal without kicking the ball; in the 25th minute, Wang Gang passed by on the right. The rear broke into the penalty area and made a cross from the bottom. Dablo pushed the empty goal from the front and kicked the empty goal, but Zhang Yuning shot the ball from the back and succeeded, Guoan equalized the score 1-1;

In the 33rd minute, Zhang Yuning made a wonderful pass to Jiang Xiangyou, who returned to Dabro in the penalty area, but unfortunately Dabro volleyed out of the goal; in the 37th minute, Jiang Xiangyou made a cross from the left, and Gao Tianyi headed the goal wide of the left side of the goal ; In the 40th minute, Zhang Xizhe took a free kick in the frontcourt to create confusion, and Dong Yu almost made an own goal in front of the goal line; then the first half ended, and Guoan temporarily 1-1 Zhejiang team.

Change sides to fight again. In the 48th minute, Zhang Xizhe took a free kick from the left, and Dablo headed the ball into the penalty area and hit the goal crossbar; in the 61st minute, Cheng Jin, who came off the bench, made a long-range shot from outside the penalty area, and the ball rubbed the ball. At the top left corner of the goal, he flew out of the baseline; in the 65th minute, Gao Tianyi avoided the shovel and grabbed the penalty area in the rib. Zhang Yuning inserted a small angle and scored twice. The Zhejiang team players questioned Gao Tianyi's handball when he passed the ball. After VAR review, the referee ruled that the goal was valid, and Guoan reversed the score 2-1;

In the 76th minute, Mu Xiekui was pulled down by Memisevic in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty kick. After reviewing by VAR, the referee changed the decision and Zhejiang team won a penalty kick. Matthews took it overnight, Zhejiang team 2 -2 equalized the score; in the 84th minute, Zhang Yuning had friction with Lucas without the ball, and the two fell to the ground head-to-head, which caused confusion between Guoan and other players of the Zhejiang team. no penalty has been rendered;

In the 87th minute, Cheng Jin took a shot from the far corner of the goal from outside the penalty area, and Zou Dehai tried his best to save it sideways; at the end of the game, Guoan drew 2-2 with Zhejiang at home, and new coach Stanley scored a draw on his debut. (DD)

Beijing Guoan starting: 14-Zou Dehai, 5-Memisevic, 17-Jiang Xiangyou, 19-Liu Huan, 26-Bo Yang, 27-Wang Gang, 6-Chi Zhongguo, 10-Zhang Xizhe, 15-Gao Tianyi (80 '28-Zhang Chengdong), 9-Zhang Yuning, 30-Dabro (83′ 37-Cao Yongjing);

Substitutes: 1- Hou Sen, 25- Guo Quanbo, 3- Yu Yang, 16- Jin Pengxiang, 22- Yu Dabao, 36- Liang Shaowen (U23), 18- Jin Taiyan, 32- Liu Guobo (U23), 20- Wang Ziming , 29-Tian Yuda (U23);

Zhejiang team starting: 1-Gu Chao, 2-Liang Nuoheng, 19-Dong Yu, 20-Wang Dongsheng (57′ 28-Yue Xin), 36-Lucas, 11-Frank, 17-Longwei (85′ 29 – Zhang Jiaqi), 31-Gu Bin (80′ 6-Yao Junsheng), 7-Evolo (45′ 10-Matthews), 9-Gaudi (45′ 22-Cheng Jin), 30-Mu Xiekui;

Substitutes: 12-Lai Jinfeng, 33-Zhao Bo, 3-Wang Yan, 4-Sun Zhengao, 8-Zhong Haoran, 18-Abulikim-Abudusham (U23), 21-Aishajiang-Kurban (U23).

