On August 15th, Beijing time, in the 13th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a focus match was launched between Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and Changchun Yatai. Neither side made any achievements in the first half. In the second half, Zhou Tong scored twice, Eric and Tan Long made contributions successively, and finally Tianjin Jinmen Tigers drew with Changchun Yatai 2-2.

After the first 12 rounds of the Chinese Super League this season, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers ranked 8th in the standings with 5 wins, 2 draws and 5 losses with 17 points. In the last round of the league, the team defeated the Hebei team 4-3. Changchun Yatai ranked 13th in the standings with 2 wins, 6 draws, 3 losses and 12 points with one game less.

In the 3rd minute of the game, Shi Yan broke through from the left to the penalty area with a small-angle volley and hit the side net. In the 8th minute of the game, Tan Long took a cross from the right and jumped high in the penalty area to head the ball wide of the goal. In the 19th minute of the game, Junior received the ball to form a single-handed shot. Xu Jiamin attacked in time to destroy the ball. Then Junior took a cross from the right and got rid of Yang Fan’s defense and headed wide. In the 21st minute of the game, Eric passed Song Yue on the right side of the penalty area and was about to hit the goal at a small angle, but his knee hit the face of Xu Jiamin, who was making a save. The latter then received treatment from the team doctor.

In the 27th minute of the game, Eric took over from Sun Jie and turned around and shot wide. In the 32nd minute of the game, Xie Weijun took Merida through to form a single-handed shot, and then dribbled the ball into the right side of the penalty area. When the angle was not large, he did not choose to pass it to the unmarked Shi Yan, but forced to play the far corner of the goal. Somewhat outrageous. In the 34th minute of the game, Su Yuanjie was replaced by Zhang Wei due to injury. In the 37th minute of the game, Barton got the ball at the front of the penalty area and turned around and forced the goal to miss the far corner. In the 39th minute of the game, Mao Kaiyu stepped on the foot of Xie Weijun, who had fallen to the ground, and was shown a yellow card. In the 45th minute of the game, Junior took a cross from the right and headed a header from the penalty area. At the end of the first half, the two sides temporarily scored a goalless draw 0-0.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 53rd minute of the game, Junior’s curved ball from outside the penalty area hit the goal above the crossbar. In the 54th minute of the game, Barton pulled the ball from the left side of the penalty area to the goal. The ball was blocked by Oakley and changed its direction. As a result, Wu Yake responded quickly and saved the ball. In the 56th minute of the game, Merida sent a precise long pass from the backcourt. After Zhou Tong wiped past Yan Zhiyu, he lobbed into the net from the left side of the penalty area. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers led 1-0. In the 59th minute of the game, Eric broke through Zhang Wei’s defense on the left side of the penalty area and hit the top corner of the goal from a small angle to enter the net. Changchun Yatai tied the score 1-1. See also Dinamo, Sardara: "Another year and then I leave" In the 60th minute of the game, Merida’s long-range shot was slightly higher. In the 61st minute of the game, Merida received a cross from Bai Yuefeng and took a long shot again, but Wu Yake held out the crossbar. In the 63rd minute of the game, Tian Yinong made a pass near the bottom line on the right side of the penalty area, and Zhou Tong shot an empty goal from the back of the penalty area, giving Tianjin Jinmen Tigers a 2-1 lead. In the 66th minute of the game, Merida caught the ball and took a long shot slightly higher. In the 67th minute of the game, Merida’s long shot from the top of the arc in the penalty area was blocked by Wu Yake. In the 69th minute of the game, Tan Long took Sergio’s long pass and shot directly from the far corner from the right side of the penalty area. Changchun Yatai tied the score 2-2. In the 79th minute of the game, Xu Jiamin gave up and knocked down Tan Long and was shown a yellow card. Then Junior took a free kick and was blocked by the wall. In the 95th minute of the game, Zhang Wei, who knocked down a single-handed shot outside the penalty area, was directly sent off with a red card, and then Sun Jie and Yang Fan had undue physical contact without the ball. Sent off with a red card. In the 100th minute of the game, Junior took a free kick and scored directly above the goal. In the end, the two sides shook hands 2-2. (Bao Wenlong) See also Motta prepares the torch in the house of Castellana Grotte "Races that we like" Tianjin Jinmen Tigers: 26-Xu Jiamin; 19-Bai Yuefeng, 4-Yang Fan, 33-Song Yue, 32-Su Yuanjie (34’27 Zhang Wei); 31-Tian Yinong, 30-Wang Qiuming (86’8 – Zhao Yingjie), 40-Shi Yan (U23) (46’7-Zhou Tong), 38-Merida (69’24-Park Taoyu), 29-Barton; 11-Xie Weijun (46’9-Berici). Changchun Yatai: 23-Wu Yake; 4-Oklei, 5-Sun Jie, 39-Mao Kaiyu; 20-Zhang Yufeng (72’27-Li Zhang), 21-Cui Qi (72’19-Liao Chengjian), 24-Yan Zhiyu (71’31-Rao Weihui), 10-Sergio, 11-Eric; 9-Junior, 29-Tan Long.Return to Sohu, see more

