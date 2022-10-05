Sports Weekly All Media Original

At 19:30 on October 5th, Beijing time, in the 21st round of the Chinese Super League, Shanghai Haigang played against Beijing Guoan. In the first half, Gao Tianyi took the lead in breaking the deadlock for Guoan. In the second half, Zhang Yuning’s goal was blown offside. In stoppage time, Zhang Yuning and Adebenluo shot and hit the post one after another. In the end, Guoan defeated Haigang 1-0.

Currently in the Chinese Super League standings, Haigang has 10 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses, ranking 4th in the standings with 34 points. The team has recently won 3 consecutive victories. Guoan has 7 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses, ranking 9th with 27 points. The team drew 2-2 with Dalian in the last round. In terms of starting, Haigang Vargas, Paulinho, and Ndiaye played three foreign aids, Jiang Guangtai started, and Wu Lei was absent due to injury. Guoan Memisevic and Jiang Xiangyou played with double foreign aid, Zhang Yuning and Wang Ziming started, Adebenluo and Dablo were substitutes, and Chi Zhongguo was absent due to injury.

In less than 1 minute of the opening, Zhang Yuning’s long shot from outside the penalty area slightly missed the post. In the 7th minute, Guoan won a free kick in the frontcourt, Zhang Xizhe directly lobbed the ball and was saved by Yan Junling with a single palm. In the 11th minute, Guoan passed into the penalty area from the right, and Jiang Xiangyou shot in the penalty area and failed to hit the right part. In the 14th minute, Vargas broke through and the cross was blocked, and Wang Shenchao missed a left-footed push. In the 15th minute, Paulinho passed to Vargas from the front of the penalty area, who shot wide.

In the 22nd minute, Zhang Xizhe’s corner kick into the penalty area caused confusion. Gao Tianyi scored in front of the goal and Guoan led Haigang 1-0.

In the 24th minute, Guoan played a quick counterattack. Wang Ziming dribbled the ball for a long distance and passed it to Zhang Yuning in the penalty area. Zhang Yuning pushed the shot slightly wide. In the 30th minute, Vargas set the ball to the penalty area. The ball was suspected to have hit Zhang Yuning’s arm. The referee checked the VAR video and indicated that it was not a penalty kick.

In the 38th minute, Haigang got a free kick in front of the penalty area, Li Ang shot directly, the ball bypassed the wall and hit the side net. In the 44th minute, the harbor defender made a mistake, Jiang Xiangyou shot directly and Yan Junling hugged the ball. In the first half, Guoan scored 1-0 with Haigang.

In the 47th minute, Paulinho took a pass from Vargas and shot hard. Zou Dehai threw the ball and let go, and his teammates made a big-footed clearance. In the 52nd minute, Vargas stole the ball and rushed to the bottom line on the right, and then passed the inverted triangle to the penalty area. Soon after, Zou Dehai was replaced by Hou Sen due to injury.

In the 63rd minute, Vargas broke into the penalty area and fell to the ground and was sentenced to flopping yellow. A minute later, Haigang got a free kick in the frontcourt, and Vargas took a direct shot from an angle that was too positive and was taken by Hou Sen. In the 68th minute, Lv Wenjun dribbled the ball inside and his shot was blocked. Hou Sen blocked the ball from the baseline.

In the 75th minute, Vargas went straight to the penalty area on the left, N’Diaye made a cross, and Paulinho kept up with the push and was blocked. Haigang continued to organize the attack. Li Shenyuan made an oblique pass from the penalty area and was cleared by a Guoan player with a header. Paulinho took the ball and missed it directly. Hou Sen’s goal kick went to the front court, Adbenluo passed to the penalty area, Zhang Yuning turned around and shot was saved by Yan Junling. Guoan continued to attack after taking a corner kick. Cao Yongjing made an oblique pass from the penalty area and was cleared by the Haigang defender.

In the 82nd minute, Gao Tianyi passed to the middle of the penalty area, Zhang Yuning followed up with a push shot and scored the ball, but the linesman raised the flag to signal that he was offside first and the goal was invalid. In the 87th minute, Gao Tianyi’s long-range shot from the front of the penalty area was too positive, and Yan Junling got it. In one minute of injury time, Zhang Yuning shot the center post from the front of the penalty area. Two minutes later, Adebenro smashed the ball and hit the post, and finally Guoan defeated Haigang 1-0.

Shanghai Haigang lineup: 1-Yan Junling, 2-Li Ang (87th minute, 32-Li Shuai), 3-Jiang Guangtai, 4-Wang Shenchao (74th minute, 15-Li Shenyuan), 13-Wei Zhen, 29-Zhang Huachen , 6-Cai Huikang, 24-Vargas, 9-Paulinho, 10-Ndiaye (87th minute, 14-Li Shenglong), 11-Lu Wenjun

Beijing Guoan lineup: 14-Zou Dehai (57 minutes, 1- Hou Sen), 5- Memisevic, 17- Jiang Xiangyou (72 minutes, 37-Cao Yongjing), 19-Liu Huan, 22-Yu Dabao , 27-Wang Gang, 10-Zhang Xizhe, 15-Gao Tianyi, 28-Zhang Chengdong, 9-Zhang Yuning, 20-Wang Ziming (72 minutes, 11-Adebenluo)

(Text / Gao Wen)