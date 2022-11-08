Sports Weekly All Media Original

On November 8, in the 24th round of the Chinese Super League, Meizhou Hakka played against Henan Songshan Longmen in Huitang Stadium of Wuhua Olympic Sports Center. In the first half, Kalanga made a pass and Adrian scored. In the second half, the substitutes Yin Hongbo and Liang Xueming scored, and Ru Zinan made a stoppage time lore! In the end, Meizhou Hakka reversed Henan Songshan Longmen 3-2, ending the 3 rounds without a victory.

In the 47th minute of the second half of the game, Henan Songshan Longmen seized the opportunity to counterattack, Kalanga made a long-distance attack and scored a single goal in the half, and Henan led 1-0.

In the 65th minute of the game, Kalanga made a cross from the right, Adrian volleyed and scored, Henan led 2-0.

In the 69th minute of the game, Yin Hongbo, who came off the bench, scored, and Meizhou recovered a goal, 1-2 Henan.

In the 83rd minute of the game, Rodrigo made a cross from the left, Liang Xueming, who came off the bench, scored, and Meizhou equalized Henan 2-2.

In stoppage time, Ru Zinan scored with a volley. In the end, Meizhou reversed Henan 3-2.

Meizhou Hakka starter:22-Hou Yu, 6-Liao Junjian, 15-Chen Zhechao, 16-Yang Chao(61′ 7-Guo Yi), 20-Dugalic, 23-Cui Wei(61′ 13-Shi Liang), 29-Ru Zinan , 12-Yin Congyao (61′ 10-Yin Hongbo), 25-Rodrigo, 28-Cai Haochang (U23), 9-Vukanovic (82′ 8-Liang Xueming)

Henan Songshan Longmen starter:19-Wang Guoming, 3-Yang Shuai, 5-Gu Cao (61′ 26-Liu Jiahui (U23)), 6-Wang Shangyuan, 10-Adrian, 17-Thomas-Pina, 20-Feng Boxuan, 21-Chen Keqiang ( U23) (45′ 27-Niu Ziyi (U23)), 7-Kalanga, 25-Guido-Carrillo, 29-Zhong Yihao (87′ 16-Palmanjiang-Kyumu (U23))