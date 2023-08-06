Chinese Swimming Stars Share Their Experience at the Chengdu Universiade: Making up for Regrets, Enjoying the Home Game, and Making Friends

Chinese Swimming Stars Shine at Chengdu Universiade

China‘s University Swimming Team has been making waves at the Chengdu Universiade swimming competition, taking home an impressive 14 gold medals thus far. Three swimming stars from the team sat down for an interview to share their experiences and reflections on participating in the prestigious event.

Qin Haiyang, a dominant force in the water, continued his stellar performance from the Fukuoka Swimming World Championships. Winning the “three gold medals” in breaststroke at the Chengdu Universiade, he also broke tournament records multiple times. When asked about maintaining his condition for continuous competition, Qin attributed it to the accumulation of daily training. He emphasized the importance of building strength and maintaining that level, even during demanding and intense games.

Known for his humility, Qin Haiyang acknowledged that his experience may not be applicable to everyone, but he sees exchanging experiences with other athletes as a valuable learning opportunity for himself. Reflecting on his remarkable achievements at both the Fukuoka Championships and the Chengdu Universiade, Qin Haiyang expressed the significance of these victories as an affirmation of the Chinese swimming team’s direction and great confidence in Chinese swimming. Additionally, he expressed his delight at participating in the Universiade to make up for the regret of missing the previous edition.

Li Bingjie, another rising star from China, shared her experience of hearing the roaring cheers from the crowd during the competition, something she rarely encounters when swimming. Participating for the first time as a college student, Li felt motivated and proud to win the gold medal on home soil. Highlighting her idol, American swimmer Ledecky, Li acknowledged the gap she witnessed during the head-to-head competition at the Fukuoka Championships but embraced the learning opportunity. She plans to adjust her mentality, strengthen her physical training, and improve her speed, aiming to bridge that gap with higher-level athletes.

Zhang Yufei, known for her cheerful personality, expressed her enjoyment of the relaxed and lively atmosphere of the Universiade, comparing it to a “big party.” She appreciated that athletes are not as affected by the intense competition emotions experienced during the World Championships and Olympics. Zhang also made new friends during the event, mentioning a South African swimmer whom she befriended and recommended visiting the pandas. Participating in a staggering nine events, Zhang sees it as an opportunity to exercise her ability to compete in multiple disciplines, something she believes will benefit her at the Paris Olympics.

Looking forward to the future, Zhang Yufei sees herself on the same level as other top athletes like Canada’s McNeil and America’s Husker. With the Tokyo Olympics in mind, she aims to break through and surpass her own limits in the upcoming year.

As the Chinese University Swimming Team continues to dominate the competition, their success at the Chengdu Universiade serves as a testament to their dedication, skill, and potential for future international tournaments.

