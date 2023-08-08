Chinese Swimming Team Dominates in the Summer Universiade, Winning Multiple Gold Medals

Chinese Swimming Team Dominates 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu

Chengdu, China – The Chinese swimming team emerged victorious in multiple events at the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu on the evening of August 7, securing four gold medals and further solidifying their dominance in international swimming competitions.

In a groundbreaking performance, Zhang Yufei, also known as the “Queen of the Butterfly,” achieved an extraordinary feat by breaking the tournament record and winning the women’s 50m freestyle event with a remarkable time of 24.29 seconds. Zhang displayed exceptional skills and unleashed her full strength in the second half of the race, propelling her to a well-deserved victory. This win was Zhang’s eighth gold medal in the Universiade thus far, showcasing her remarkable talent and determination.

Not to be outdone, Li Bingjie, representing the Chinese team, secured the gold medal in the women’s 400m freestyle race. With a steady and unwavering performance, Li triumphed over her competitors and crossed the finish line in an impressive time of 4:08.38. Li’s outstanding contribution added another gold medal to China‘s overall tally in the Universiade.

The Chinese team continued their unrivaled success in the women’s 4x100m medley relay. Chinese swimmers Liu Yaxin, Zhu Leiju, Zhang Yufei, and Li Bingjie exemplified exceptional teamwork and coordination, resulting in another gold medal for their country. Their impeccable timing and synchronized efforts earned them a remarkable time of 3:59.67, leading them to victory.

The Chinese triumph extended to the men’s 4x100m medley relay event as well. The team, comprising Wang Gu Kailai, Qin Haiyang, Chen Juner, and Lin Tao, showcased their remarkable skills and clinched the gold medal with a time of 3:32.58, further solidifying China‘s dominant position in the swimming competition.

With these victories, the Chinese swimming team concluded their participation in the Universiade with a total of 18 gold medals and 2 bronzes. This impressive achievement demonstrates China‘s exceptional talent and dedication to the sport of swimming. The team’s success will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of swimmers and boost China‘s prospects in future international competitions.

The Chinese swimming team’s outstanding performance has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu, firmly establishing China as a powerhouse in the world of swimming.

(Photo credits: Dong Tengfei, Guangming.com)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

