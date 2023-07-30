Chinese Team Claims Women’s Recurve Team Gold in Nail-Biting Extra Round at Chengdu Universiade

Youth Home | Chengdu Universiade 丨 Extra round 1 ring narrowly beats Chinese team to win women’s recurve team gold

Chengdu, China – In an intense battle, the Chinese women’s recurve bow team narrowly clinched the gold medal at the Chengdu Universiade Archery Women’s Recurve Bow Team Competition. Li Xinxin’s steady aim in the extra round secured the victory for China over a determined South Korean team.

The Chinese team, consisting of Li Xinxin, Zhou Danyan, and Wang Limin, showcased their skills and determination throughout the competition. In the final, the South Korean team suffered an early setback in the first arrow, only scoring 2 rings. Meanwhile, Zhou Danyan and Wang Limin of the Chinese team hit 10 rings consecutively, giving their team an advantageous start in the first game.

However, the South Korean team quickly counterattacked, displaying nearly flawless performances in the second and third games. Heading into the fourth round, the scores were tied, and tensions were running high. The South Korean team made an error, shooting the 7th ring first, while Zhou Danyan of the Chinese team maintained her composure and hit two consecutive 10 rings, extending the match into an extra round.

With everything on the line, the three archers from each team took their shots. Li Xinxin, feeling the pressure, hit the 9th ring, followed by a remarkable 10th ring from her South Korean opponent. It ultimately came down to Wang Limin, who had an unfortunate mishap in a previous round. Encouraged by her teammates, she delivered a stellar performance, hitting the 9th ring. With a total score of 28:27 and a one-ring advantage, the Chinese team emerged victorious.

Expressing her gratitude to her teammates, Wang Limin said, “Their encouragement restored my confidence in my skills when I was doubting myself.” Her exceptional performance in the final arrow further exemplified her resilience.

With this victory, the Chinese team has now secured two gold medals in the Universiade archery competition – in men’s compound bow and women’s recurve bow team events. The team’s focus now turns to Zhou Jiayu, who has advanced to the women’s compound bow individual semi-finals and aims to secure another gold medal for China.

The Chengdu Universiade has been an incredible showcase of talent, perseverance, and teamwork. The archery competition has captivated fans around the world, and spectators eagerly await the thrilling individual events still to come.

