Chinese Team Clinches Mixed Doubles Championship in Zagreb Table Tennis Challenge

Chinese Team Secures Mixed Doubles Championship in Zagreb Table Tennis Challenge

July 3, 2023

In an impressive display of skill and precision, the Chinese mixed doubles table tennis team emerged as champions in the Zagreb Table Tennis Challenge. The World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Regular Challenge event took place in Zagreb and showcased the exceptional talents of the Chinese players.

The Chinese team, consisting of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, competed against their opponents from Hong Kong, China – Huang Zhenting and Du Kaiqin in the semi-finals. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha effortlessly defeated their opponents with a score of 3:0, winning each game with scores of 12:10, 11:7, and 11:7.

In another thrilling match, Lin Shidong and Kuaiman from the Chinese team faced a tough challenge against the Korean duo Zhao Dacheng and Kim Naying. Despite falling behind twice, Lin Shidong and Kuaiman managed to equalize the score and ultimately emerged victorious with a difficult 3:2 win. In the deciding game, the Chinese team secured a final score of 11:8, sealing their place in the mixed doubles final.

Apart from the mixed doubles competition, several other matches took place on the same day. Fan Zhendong, Lin Shidong, Zhou Qihao, Lin Gaoyuan, and Xiang Peng demonstrated their exceptional skills and advanced to the quarter-finals in the men’s singles category. The quarter-finals will see Zhou Qihao face off against Lin Gaoyuan.

In the women’s singles category, Sun Yingsha, Liu Weishan, and Kuaiman advanced to the quarter-finals. In the men’s doubles quarter-finals, Lin Shidong and Yuan Licen, as well as Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun, emerged victorious and secured their places in the semi-finals. In the women’s doubles quarter-finals, Qian Tianyi and Liu Weishan defeated their teammates Kuaiman and He Zhuojia with a score of 3:2, advancing to the semi-finals as the sole representative of the Chinese women’s doubles team.

The upcoming matches on July 1 will feature the mixed doubles final between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha and Lin Shidong/Kaiman, along with the quarter-finals and semi-finals in the men’s and women’s singles categories, as well as the semi-finals in the men’s and women’s doubles categories.

The Chinese team’s exceptional performance in the Zagreb Table Tennis Challenge highlights their dominance in the sport and reinforces their reputation as powerhouses in table tennis. With their sights set on further victories, the Chinese team is poised to continue their impressive run in the competition.

