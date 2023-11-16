Chinese Team Defeats Thai Team 2-1 in World Cup Qualifier Opener

The Chinese team achieved a “good start” in the first round of the World Cup round of 36 by reversing the Thai team 2:1. The match, which took place in Bangkok, Thailand, saw the Chinese team’s victory with the goals of Wu Lei and Wang Shangyuan.

Photographs taken by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Teng captured key moments of the match, including Wu Lei’s attack and Wang Shangyuan’s celebration after scoring a goal with a header. The Chinese team’s victory is a significant achievement in the World Cup qualifiers.

