Chinese Team Dominates 2023 Asian Shooting Championships, Secures Full Olympic Seats in Rifle and Pistol Events

The highly anticipated 2023 Asian Shooting Championships concluded in Changwon, South Korea on November 1, with the Chinese national shooting team emerging as the clear victor. The exceptional performance of the Chinese athletes not only secured them full Olympic seats in the rifle and pistol events but also earned them two additional seats in the flying saucer event.

Prior to the commencement of the Asian Championships, the Chinese team had already secured a commendable 14 Olympic seats in the rifle and pistol events. However, they had only one seat left to fight for in the women’s 25-meter sports pistol and men’s 50-meter rifle three-position events.

The Chinese contingent did not disappoint, with Liu Rui seizing the women’s 25-meter sports pistol championship, and Tian Jiaming finishing as the men’s 50-meter rifle three-position runner-up. Both athletes’ exceptional performances resulted in securing two more Olympic seats for the Chinese team. As a result, the Chinese team has successfully filled all 16 participating seats in the rifle and pistol events. In accordance with the regulations, the Chinese team will also be able to participate fully in the two mixed team events: 10-meter air pistol and 10-meter air rifle at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The Chinese team also showcased their prowess in the niche sport of flying saucer shooting during the tournament. Notably, Wei Meng and Qi Ying earned coveted seats in the women’s two-way and men’s multi-way flying saucer events, respectively, expanding China‘s repertoire to three UFO shooting Olympic seats.

The dominance of the Chinese team in the 2023 Asian Shooting Championships is a testament to their stature as a powerhouse in the sport. Their exemplary performance has undoubtedly solidified their position as strong contenders for Olympic glory. As preparations continue for the Paris Olympics, the Chinese shooting team is expected to be a force to be reckoned with and will undoubtedly be closely watched by fans and competitors alike.

Zhang Weike, reporting for the Global Times.

