Chinese Team Secures All Seats in Rifle and Pistol Events at Asian Shooting Championships

The Chinese team has dominated the recently concluded 2023 Asian Shooting Championships in Changwon, South Korea, securing all the seats in the rifle and pistol events for the upcoming Paris Olympics. This remarkable achievement demonstrates China‘s dominance in the sport of shooting.

With strong performances throughout the championship, the Chinese team earned full Olympic berths in the rifle and pistol events, as well as two berths in the flying saucer event. The Asian Championships served as a crucial competition for countries aiming to secure spots in the shooting events at the Paris Olympic Games.

Prior to the start of the event, the Chinese team had already clinched 14 Olympic seats in the rifle and pistol events. However, they had to battle it out for only one spot each in the women’s 25-meter sports pistol and men’s 50-meter rifle three positions events.

During the Asian Championships, Liu Rui emerged as the champion in the women’s 25-meter sports pistol, while Tian Jiaming secured the runner-up position in the men’s 50-meter rifle three-position event. Both athletes successfully won Olympic seats for the Chinese team. With these victories, the Chinese team now occupies all 16 participating seats in the rifle and pistol events.

Furthermore, according to the rules, the Chinese team will also be able to fully participate in the two mixed team events of 10-meter air pistol and 10-meter air rifle at the Paris Olympics.

The Chinese team’s dominance in the rifle and pistol events has been evident throughout the Olympic cycle. They secured all the Paris Olympic seats in this category by winning the 2022 Cairo World Championships, the 2023 Baku World Championships, and now the 2023 Changwon Asian Championships.

In addition to their achievements in rifle and pistol shooting, the Chinese team also made notable strides in the flying saucer category. Wei Meng and Qi Ying won seats in the women’s two-way and men’s multi-way events, respectively, increasing China‘s UFO shooting Olympic seats to three.

The Chinese team’s outstanding performance in the Asian Shooting Championships underscores their dedication, talent, and relentless pursuit of excellence in the sport. As the Paris Olympics draw near, the world will be eagerly watching to see if the Chinese team can maintain their dominance and bring home gold medals in shooting.

