Chinese team dominates at Zagreb Table Tennis Challenge, clinching mixed doubles title ahead of schedule

The Chinese team dominated the World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Regular Challenge Zagreb station as they secured the mixed doubles championship ahead of schedule. The thrilling semi-final matches took place on June 30, where the Chinese teams emerged victorious.

Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha partnered against the Hong Kong duo, Huang Zhenting and Du Kaiqin, and showcased their impressive skills in a 3:0 victory. The scoreline read 12:10, 11:7, and 11:7 in favor of the Chinese pair. Meanwhile, Lin Shidong and Kuaiman faced tough competition from the Korean combination of Zhao Dacheng and Kim Naying. After falling behind twice, Lin and Kuaiman fought back, winning the match with a hard-fought 3:2 victory. The final scores were 9:11, 11:6, 8:11, 11:5, and 11:8 in favor of the Chinese duo.

In other matches held on the same day, Fan Zhendong, Lin Shidong, Zhou Qihao, Lin Gaoyuan, and Xiang Peng triumphed in the men’s singles, advancing to the quarter-finals. Zhou Qihao and Lin Gaoyuan set up an exciting clash in the quarter-finals. In the women’s singles, Sun Yingsha, Liu Weishan, and Kuaiman progressed to the quarter-finals. The men’s doubles quarter-finals saw victories for Lin Shidong/Yuan Licen and Lin Gaoyuan/Liang Jingkun, securing their spots in the semi-finals. In the women’s doubles quarter-finals, Qian Tianyi and Liu Weishan defeated their teammates Kuaiman and He Zhuojia with a score of 3:2, becoming the standout representatives of the Chinese women’s doubles team.

On July 1, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha and Lin Shidong/Kaiman will battle it out for the mixed doubles championship. Additionally, the quarter-finals and semi-finals for men’s and women’s singles, as well as the semi-finals for men’s and women’s doubles, will take place.

