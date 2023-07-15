Home » Chinese Team Dominates Women’s Discus and Pole Vault Events at Asian Athletics Championships
Chinese Team Dominates Women's Discus and Pole Vault Events at Asian Athletics Championships

Chinese Team Dominates in Women’s Discus and Pole Vault at Asian Athletics Championships

Bangkok – On the third day of the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships held in Bangkok, the Chinese track and field team showcased their dominance by clinching the gold and silver medals in the women’s discus and women’s pole vault events.

In the women’s discus final, Chinese star Feng Bin soared to victory with a remarkable throw of 66.42 meters, setting a new tournament record. Another Chinese athlete, Wang Fang, secured the silver medal with a throw of 58.49 meters.

In the women’s pole vault final, Li Ling outperformed her competitors, taking home the gold with a height of 4.66 meters. Niu Chunge, also from China, claimed the runner-up position with a height of 4.51 meters.

The Chinese team also made significant contributions in other events. Xu Zhuoyi secured the men’s 110-meter hurdles runner-up position with a time of 13.39 seconds. Xu Shuangshuang finished as the women’s 3,000-meter hurdles runner-up, completing the race in 9 minutes and 44.54 seconds. Zhong Jiawei added to China‘s medal tally by winning the women’s long jump final with a leap of 6.46 meters, earning a bronze.

In the highly-anticipated women’s 100m final, Ge Manqi showcased her talent, securing the third-place spot with a time of 11.40 seconds. Singaporean sprinter Veronica claimed the championship, crossing the finish line in 11.20 seconds.

In the men’s 100m final, Japanese athlete Yanagida Daiki stole the spotlight, winning the gold medal with an impressive time of 10.02 seconds. Chinese sprinter Chen Jiapeng ran a respectable 10.30 seconds, earning a seventh-place rank.

After the intense three-day competition, the Chinese team emerged with a total of 3 gold medals, 7 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals. Their impressive performance placed them second in the overall standings, just behind the Japanese team.

The Chinese track and field team has once again proven their prowess, showcasing exceptional talent in various events. Their success at the Asian Athletics Championships marks a significant achievement and is a testament to their dedication and hard work.

