Chinese team fully participates in BWF World Tour Finals_Zhejiang Online

Chinese Team Secures Full Participation in BWF World Tour Finals

The 2023 Badminton World Tour Finals press conference in Hangzhou revealed a full list of qualified athletes for the upcoming finals. Among the 63 athletes, the Chinese team has secured all 10 participating seats, marking the only team with a full quota at the finals.

The Chinese team will be represented by top players such as Chen Yufei, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, and Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang, who recently clinched victory at the China Badminton Masters. Their participation in the finals adds an exciting element of competition and anticipation for Chinese badminton fans.

The BWF World Tour Finals are set to commence on December 13th, with the group stage taking place until December 15th, followed by the semi-finals on December 16th, and the finals on December 17th. The event is expected to showcase fierce competition and thrilling matches as the world‘s top players compete for the coveted championship title.

With the Chinese team securing a full participation in the finals, anticipation and excitement are building up for what promises to be an enthralling display of badminton prowess in Hangzhou.

Editor: Bi Zhen

