2023 Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championships

The Chinese team successfully defended the title

2023-02-21 10:52:08





Source: People’s Daily





Reporter Sun Longfei

On the evening of February 19th, Beijing time, the 6-day 2023 Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championships ended in Dubai, UAE. The Chinese team defeated the South Korean team 3:1 in the final and successfully defended their title.

There were 4 sets in the final. In the men’s singles and women’s singles matchups, Chinese players Lei Lanxi and Gao Fangjie both defeated their respective opponents 2-0. In the third men’s doubles match, the Chinese team He Jiting/Zhou Haodong lost to their opponents 1:2 in 65 minutes. In the fourth women’s doubles set, the Chinese post-2000 combination Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning played steadily, gradually controlling the rhythm of the game, and finally defeated their opponents 2:0. The Chinese team thus won with a total score of 3:1.

This competition is the Asian qualifier for the Sudirman Cup World Badminton Mixed Team Championships to be held in May this year. The host team, China, has automatically obtained a seat for the competition. Therefore, young athletes led by Olympic champion Huang Dongping have been sent to participate in the training. After qualifying first in the group, the Chinese team defeated the Malaysian team and the Indian team in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, both with a score of 3:2.