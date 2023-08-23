China Wins First Medal at World Championships in Athletics as Bashim Misses Men’s High Jump Title

Budapest, Hungary – On the fourth day of the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships, the Chinese team secured their first medal of the competition. Feng Bin, the reigning champion from the last World Championships, claimed a bronze medal in the women’s discus field. Meanwhile, Qatar’s Bashim, who had won three consecutive world championships, failed to defend his title in the men’s high jump and settled for a bronze medal.

After facing setbacks in events such as men’s and women’s 20-kilometer race walking and men’s triple jump, the Chinese team finally had a breakthrough. Feng Bin showcased her exceptional skills in the women’s discus final, setting a personal best of the season four times and ultimately earning the bronze medal with a throw of 68.20 meters. After the game, she expressed her satisfaction with the result, considering it to exceed expectations.

The gold medal in the women’s discus went to American teenager Tausaga. Previously unknown on the international stage, Tausaga stunned everyone with a career-best throw of 69.49 meters during the fifth and final round. Her performance outshone her teammate and current Tokyo Olympic champion, Allman, who secured the runner-up spot with a throw of 69.23 meters.

Reflecting on her victory, Tausaga described it as a surreal experience and remarked, “I knew I wasn’t the favorite to win the championship, so I was very relaxed during the game, but this result is indeed beyond everyone’s imagination.”

In a surprising turn of events, Bashim, who shared a tie for the championship with Italian player Tanberry at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, faced disappointment in Budapest. Despite his previous successes, Bashim failed to clear the height of 2.36 meters three times, ultimately settling for a score of 2.33 meters. Meanwhile, Tanberry skipped 2.36 meters on his first attempt, securing his first-ever world championship gold medal. American player Harrison also cleared the same height but claimed the runner-up position due to it being his second attempt.

Although Bashim missed out on a fourth consecutive World Championship title, he still maintains a strong competitive edge in Asia. With two Asian Games championships under his belt, he is expected to be a prominent contender for the gold medal at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

In other events, Moroccan player Bakali emerged as the victor in the men’s 3,000-meter obstacle course, defeating a group of African masters with a time of 8:03.53. Bakali successfully defended his Tokyo Olympic title. The women’s 1500m championship was claimed by Kenyan star Kipu Yegan, a two-time Olympic champion, who secured her third consecutive World Championship with a time of 3:54.87.

After the conclusion of the fourth match day, the United States team currently leads both the gold and the overall medal standings, with 6 golds, 4 silvers, and 2 bronzes. On the upcoming fifth match day, the Budapest Athletics World Championships will feature the finals of women’s pole vault, women’s 400m, men’s 1500m, and men’s 400m hurdles. Chinese athletes will participate in the women’s javelin and men’s pole vault qualifying rounds.

