Xinhua News Agency, Vientiane, September 7 (Zhang Jianhua) The Chinese team won five gold medals at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships, which ended in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on the 6th.

In the U19 competition on the 6th, the Chinese team Chen Yuanyu won the men’s singles championship, and Qin Yuxuan won the women’s singles championship. Previously, the Chinese team has won the U19 men’s and women’s team championships, and the U15 men’s team championship.

The Japanese team performed well in this competition, winning four gold medals and winning the U19 men’s doubles and women’s doubles, U15 men’s singles and women’s team championship.

In addition, the Indian player won the U19 mixed doubles crown, and the Thai player won the U15 women’s singles gold medal.

The 26th Asian Junior Table Tennis Championships will be held from September 1 to 6. This tournament attracted 17 associations and 165 athletes from Asia. The competition is divided into two groups: U15 and U19, and competitions are held in teams, singles, doubles and other events.