Chinese team wins nine gold medals at Diving World Cup in Xi’an – Xinhua English.news.cn

Chinese team wins nine gold medals at Diving World Cup in Xi’an

2023-04-19 11:42:45





Source: Tribune



On April 16, as Chen Yuxi and Yang Hao won the women’s and men’s 10-meter platform gold medals respectively, Yang Hao, Chen Yuxi, Wang Zongyuan and Chen Yiwen’s partners won the gold medal in the mixed team competition, and the Chinese diving “Dream Team” won the gold medal. All 9 gold medals in the Xi’an World Cup.

In the first women’s 10-meter platform competition, Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan started the “10-point competition”. In the final, Chen Yuxi, who performed even better, scored 10 points in four out of five jumps. The only jump that did not score 10 points was 207C with a difficulty factor of 3.3. Except for the first jump 107B, which was 1.50 points behind Quan Hongchan, after getting a high score of 92.80 points from the second jump 407C, Chen Yuxi led the way and finally won the championship with 431.20 points. Quan Hongchan scored 10 points in three jumps. The jump of 207C, which scored a full score of 99 in the preliminaries, made a mistake in the final, and finally ranked runner-up with a difference of 7.70 points. Chen Yuxi said after the game: “I am not very satisfied with my performance. Compared with whether I will win the championship, I hope to dance well.” Quan Hongchan commented: “I can dance better. Hopeful.”

In the men’s 10-meter platform final, Yang Hao was the only Chinese team to compete. He won the championship with a high score of 574.40 points, 56.10 points ahead of the runner-up Ukrainian Serida and 140.60 points ahead of the third place Japanese player Tamai Rikuto. Among the six jumps, Yang Hao scored more than 90 points in four jumps. Among them, 207B with a difficulty factor of 3.6 and 109C with a difficulty factor of 3.7 scored full marks of 108 and 111 points respectively. The total score of 574.40 points is Yang Hao’s highest score in the international arena in recent years after scoring 585.75 points in the 2019 Gwangju World Championships.

After the game, Yang Hao said that the performance of this game reflected the training results of the previous period. “After the national championship game, I have been focusing on systematic training. I adjusted my mentality during the game. The overall performance in the final was quite satisfactory. I was more satisfied with individual movements. There are still some movements We can do better. There will be competitions in Canada later, and the level needs to be gradually improved.”

About half an hour after the men’s 10-meter platform final, Yang Hao and his teammates Chen Yuxi, Wang Zongyuan and Chen Yiwen stood on the mixed team competition field again. They finally won the gold medal with 469.35 points, helping the Chinese team achieve the gold medal goal of this Diving World Cup. take over.