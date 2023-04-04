Chinese team wins runner-up at U18 Men’s Ice World Championships 2023-04-04 09:10:11.0 Source: Xinhuanet

On the evening of the 2nd local time, in the final round of Group B of the 2023 IIHF U18 Men’s Ice Hockey World Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria, the Chinese team lost 2:3 to the Dutch team with a record of 4 wins and 1 loss. Harvest the runner-up.

In the first four rounds of competition, the Chinese team and the Dutch team won all four games, with a total of 12 points. The victory of this game will determine the championship and runner-up.

One minute before the end of the first quarter, Liu Zihao took advantage of the 5-on-4 opportunity to grab a shot in front of the goal. In the 11th minute of the second quarter, Liu Zihao’s skillful shot helped the Chinese team expand their lead. After that, the Dutch team quickly stabilized their mentality and launched a siege. Mirakel, who is over 1.9 meters tall, made a sudden shot in the counterattack and recovered a point for the Dutch team.

At the end of the game, the Chinese team, whose physical fitness had declined significantly, fell into a foul situation, and players were sent off consecutively. The Dutch team seized the numerical advantage, and Mirakel scored two more goals to help the Dutch team win 3:2, and the Chinese team won the runner-up.

The champion Netherlands team will be promoted to Group A of the U18 Men’s Ice World Championships. The Belgian team, which has lost all five games, is ranked bottom and will be relegated to the third division.