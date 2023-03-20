Chinese team wins two gold medals at Belgian Taekwondo Open 2023-03-20 11:55:15.0 Source: Xinhuanet

According to news from the China Taekwondo Association on the 19th, in the G2 level 2023 World Taekwondo Federation Belgian Open held on the 18th local time, the Chinese Taekwondo National Team won a total of 2 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronzes.

In the men’s competition under 63 kg, Chinese player Liang Yushuai defeated his opponent with a big score of 2:0 in five consecutive rounds and won the gold medal of this level. His opponent in the final was France’s Soliemen Alafelipe. The player was last year’s European Championship youth champion. In the first game of the game, the opponent made consecutive fouls and lost points. Liang Yushuai defended well and at the same time strived for mid-range points to win. Entering the second round, the opponent took the lead first. After Liang Yushuai tied the score with a straight punch in the last 30 seconds, he kicked his torso and followed up with a head slash to score seven points in a row in the last 10 seconds, instantly establishing the victory and finally winning the championship.

In other levels of competition, Meng Mingkuan also entered the finals in three straight rounds in the men’s category below 87 kg, and finally won the highest podium of this level. In addition, Zuo Ju, Xu Lei and Wu Kai won silver medals, while Zhang Mengyu and Zhou Zeqi won bronze medals.

Next, the Chinese team will compete in the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Championship Series and the Olympic Pass-through Card Tournament, which will be held in Wuxi, China from the end of March to the beginning of April. The Taekwondo Grand Slam Championship Series has an independent Grand Slam points system, and the players who rank first in the 8 levels of points will receive Olympic tickets.