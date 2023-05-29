Home » Chinese team wins two silver medals in Malaysian Badminton Masters – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

Chinese team wins two silver medals in Malaysian Badminton Masters – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Chinese team wins two silver medals in Malaysian Badminton Masters – Xinhua English.news.cn









</p> <p>Chinese team wins two silver medals in Malaysian Badminton Masters – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1039336" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Kuala Lumpur, May 28 (Reporter Wang Yi) The final of the 2023 Malaysian Badminton Masters was held in Kuala Lumpur on the 28th. The Chinese team won the runner-up in the men’s singles and mixed doubles competitions.

India’s Prannoy defeated China‘s Weng Hongyang 21:19, 13:21, 21:18 in the men’s singles to win the championship.

The Chinese team’s mixed doubles pair Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping lost to Thailand’s Dechapo/Sasili at 21:16, 13:21, 18:21 and won the runner-up.

The men’s doubles, women’s doubles and women’s singles champions in this competition were won by the South Korean combination Jiang Minhyuk/Seo Seung Jae, the Korean combination Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee, and the Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi.

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Jia Zilai]


010030101030000000000000011100001129652337

See also  Dutch Grand Prix qualifying: Verstappen defeated Hamilton in 0.038 seconds and won pole position at home for the first time

You may also like

Charles Schwab Challenge: Harry Hall misses out as...

NBA prospect Jarace Walker: There’s nothing I can’t...

Melichová and Kousková improved to 16th place in...

Piazza di Siena, the German Andre Thieme triumphs...

Ice Hockey World Championship: Canada wins 28th World...

Primoz Roglic wins a single crown Giro d’Italia

Luciano Spalletti will not coach Napoli next season

Fan Chentung – Wang Zhuqing 4:2, Chinese table...

Scattered considerations after Juventus-Milan (0-1) — Sportellate.it

Rodionov loses first round duel against Pouille

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy