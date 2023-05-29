Chinese team wins two silver medals in Malaysian Badminton Masters – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Kuala Lumpur, May 28 (Reporter Wang Yi) The final of the 2023 Malaysian Badminton Masters was held in Kuala Lumpur on the 28th. The Chinese team won the runner-up in the men’s singles and mixed doubles competitions.

India’s Prannoy defeated China‘s Weng Hongyang 21:19, 13:21, 21:18 in the men’s singles to win the championship.

The Chinese team’s mixed doubles pair Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping lost to Thailand’s Dechapo/Sasili at 21:16, 13:21, 18:21 and won the runner-up.

The men’s doubles, women’s doubles and women’s singles champions in this competition were won by the South Korean combination Jiang Minhyuk/Seo Seung Jae, the Korean combination Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee, and the Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi.