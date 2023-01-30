Chinese team wins women’s doubles and mixed doubles titles at Indonesia Badminton Masters 2023-01-30 09:42:29.0 Source: Xinhua Net

The 2023 Indonesia Badminton Masters closed in Jakarta on the evening of the 29th. The Chinese team won the women’s doubles and mixed doubles championships, and the men’s doubles and mixed doubles runners-up.

In men’s doubles, China‘s He Jiting/Zhou Haodong played against Indonesia’s Karnando/Martin. The Indonesian team won the first game with 21:17. He Jiting/Zhou Haodong made too many mistakes in the second half of the second game, allowing their opponents to seal the victory at 21:16.

In the women’s doubles, Liu Shengshu/Zhang Shuxian defeated the Japanese pair Yuki Fukushima/Hirota Saika at 22:20 and 21:19 in two straight sets to win the championship.

Liu Shengshu said after the game: “At the critical point, the two of us mainly dare to release ourselves, be decisive and dare to shoot. This is what we did better today.”

In mixed doubles, Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin and Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping staged a “derby battle”. In the first game, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping took the lead all the way and got off to a good start at 21:15. In the second round, Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin reversed and won at 21:16 to get back a round. In the deciding game, the two sides fought fiercely until the last moment to decide the winner. In the end, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping won with difficulty at 21:19.

In the women’s singles final, South Korea’s An Seying won two consecutive games after losing one game first, reversing the Spanish Olympic champion Marin to win the championship. Both Wang Zhiyi and Han Yue of the Chinese team failed in the semi-finals.

In the men’s singles final, Indonesian star Jonathan defeated his teammate Wadoyo in straight sets to win the championship. The Chinese team’s men’s singles “only seedling” Shi Yuqi lost to Jonathan 1:2 in the semifinals and missed the final.

In the 2022 Indonesia Masters, Guoyu won three championships in women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.