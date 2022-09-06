Original title: Chinese teenager Liu Qingyi wins another international breakdance championship

On the 4th, World Battle 2022, the world‘s top breakdancing competition, came to an end in Porto, Portugal. In the women’s competition, 16-year-old Chinese teenager Liu Qingyi (Bgirl 671) beat the host player Vanessa (Bgirl Vanessa) in the final. Won two consecutive championships in top international competitions within a month.

In this competition, all five members of the Chinese breakdance foreign training team who are training in France have passed the audition. In addition to Liu Qingyi winning the women’s group championship, Bgirl Fenqi broke into the semi-finals of the women’s group and was eliminated by Marina in the semi-finals. Bgirl Yingzi, who played with an injury, also advanced to the quarterfinals, losing to teammate Rui Yingqi in the quarterfinals.

“To come to this competition this time, to be honest, there is not much pressure. I hope that every time everyone sees me, there will be something different. Maybe the first time everyone sees me, they will think that my moves are very powerful, but it may be possible to see more of them. I will get tired. I hope everyone will not think that I am just a Bgirl who can play tricks, so I added a lot of things to react on the spot in the game today, and the effect is still good.” Liu Qingyi said in an interview after the game.

In the Outbreak hip-hop competition held in Slovakia in early August, Liu Qingyi won the championship with a blockbuster, and her powerful big move became her label. That championship also made the world‘s breakdance circle begin to pay attention to this little girl from Henan, China. The founder of this World Battle event, Bboy Max, a veteran of the breakdance world, was full of praise for Liu Qingyi.

“Everyone knows 671 now, she has proven herself to be one of the best female breakdancers on the planet right now. Her appearance will even influence a lot of other breakdancers, and she is still young, I believe in the future She will definitely be the most competitive player in the field and take women’s breakdancing to a new level,” Oliveira said.

On the men’s side, 17-year-old Chinese teenager Qi Xiangyu (Bboy Lithe-ing) was eliminated by Russia’s Bboy Grom in the semi-finals, but reaching the semi-finals also created his first place in international competitions. best result. Another Chinese player, Shang Xiaoyu (Bboy X-Rain), lost to another Russian player in the round of 16.

The men’s championship was won by Bboy Nord Diamond, also from Russia, who defeated compatriot Gromov 2-1 in the final. (Reporters Xiao Yazhuo and Wen Xinnian)