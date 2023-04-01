Chinese teenager Tan Guohuan wins gold in the men’s individual all-around event at the World Youth Gymnastics Championships 2023-04-01 19:01:22.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Author: Wang Tengfei

Qin Guohuan of the Chinese team won the men’s individual all-around championship at the Second World Youth Gymnastics Championships of the International Sports Federation on the 31st.

Colombian team players and Italian team players won the second and third places in the competition.

In the men’s individual all-around competition that day, the teenager Qin Guohuan, who participated in the international competition for the first time, withstood the pressure and won the gold medal with a total score of 80.199.

After the game, Qin Guohuan, who was selected from the Shanghai team, told reporters that winning the championship this time exceeded his expectations, and at the same time he saw some shortcomings of his own. He will continue to work hard in future training and hopes that he can participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The Chinese Gymnastics Association has selected four male and female athletes to participate in this competition through intensive training. Among them, the oldest is 18 years old and the youngest is 14 years old. In the match on the 29th, the Chinese team won the silver medal in the men’s team event.

The participation of the Chinese team this time is also to help the construction of the Chinese gymnastics talent echelon and to prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The competition was held in Antalya, Turkey from March 29 to April 2.