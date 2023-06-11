Home » Chinese Tennis Association congratulates Wang Xinyu on French Open women’s doubles title – Xinhua English.news.cn
Chinese Tennis Association congratulates Wang Xinyu on French Open women's doubles title

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 11th: On the 11th, after Wang Xinyu and Xie Shuwei won the French Open women’s doubles championship, the Chinese Tennis Association sent a congratulatory letter to Wang Xinyu.

The Chinese Tennis Association stated in the congratulatory letter that it would like to express its warmest congratulations to Wang Xinyu, her partners and their team, as well as her family and training unit Guangdong Province who have accompanied her for many years!

The Chinese Tennis Association stated that Wang Xinyu and Xie Shuwei showed the spirit of not being afraid of strong players and challenging themselves in the game, setting an example for young players on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese Tennis Association hopes that Wang Xinyu and all Chinese tennis players will promote each other, move forward side by side, and continue to write new records for them and Chinese tennis!

