2022-09-25 18:00:17Source: Xi’an News Network

In the women’s singles final of the WTA500 Tokyo Station on the afternoon of the 25th, Beijing time, China‘s 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen lost to Russia’s Samsonova 0:2 and missed the first tour championship of his career.

Zheng Qinwen performed well this time in the Tokyo station competition, in which he eliminated No. 4 seed Kudmetova in the semi-finals, and entered the tour final for the first time in his career. Zheng Qinwen’s opponent in the final was Samsonova. The two met only once last year. At that time, Zheng Qinwen won the WTA main match for the first time in his career. In this game, Zheng Qinwen missed the lead of 5:4 (30:0) in the first set, and then made a double fault at a critical moment in the 11th game, and was broken by the opponent, and finally lost the first set 5:7. In the second set, the contest between the two was also stalemate. After reaching a 5:5 tie, Samsonova won two consecutive games with a break and a guarantee, and won 7:5.

Although he lost this game, Zheng Qinwen will rank among the top 30 in the world next week and come to No. 28. For this young player, who was outside the top 100 in the world at the beginning of the season, the rapid improvement in ranking is also her best year in the past year. The epitome of performance.After the game, Zheng Qinwen said in an interview: “This is the first time I have reached the final of the tour, and I am very grateful to my team. The opponent’s performance today is very good. This is not my day. It is a pity that I failed to win the game. , but I will continue to work hard.” Yan Bin, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper Industry

