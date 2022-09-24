On September 24, the WTA500 Tokyo Station ended the women’s singles semi-final competition. China‘s 19-year-old “Xiaohua” Zheng Qinwen defeated the No. 4 seed Kudmetova in the competition after losing a set first, making it the first time in her career. Tour Finals.

Zheng Qinwen, who had a good performance this year, is also in good shape in the WTA500 Tokyo competition this time, and many players have made it to the semi-finals. In the semi-final match against Kudmetova, Zheng Qinwen entered the state quickly in the first set and took a 4:1 lead at the beginning, but Kudmetova adjusted in time and won 7:5. In the second set, Zheng Qinwen also led 4:1 after 5 rounds. This time, she did not repeat the same mistakes and pulled one back with 6:3. The final set was very stalemate, with the two sides tied at 5:5 after the first 10 innings. In the crucial 11th game, Zheng Qinwen made successive mistakes and had to enter his serve game with a score of 5:6. During the break, Kudmetova requested a medical suspension, which also gave Zheng Qinwen time to adjust. After the game restarted, Zheng Qinwen scored 4 points in a row and succeeded in securing the serve, dragging the game into the tiebreaker. In the tiebreaker, Zheng Qinwen continued to be in good condition, while Kudmetova made many mistakes in the serving link. In the end, Zheng Qinwen won the tiebreaker 7:3 and won the reversal with a big score of 2:1.

It is worth mentioning that since defeating Ostapenko in the first round of the US Open at the end of August, Zheng Qinwen has won three consecutive victories against Top20 players in less than a month. With this victory, her instant ranking also rose to 28th, a new personal high. In the final on September 25, Zheng Qinwen’s opponent was Samsonova, who defeated Chinese player Zhang Shuai 2-0 in another semi-final that ended earlier.

Yan Bin, chief reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Omnimedia