Chinese Three-Person Basketball National Team Successfully Qualifies for Paris Olympics

Chinese three-person basketball national team qualifies for Paris Olympics

The Chinese three-person basketball national team successfully qualified for the Paris Olympics, and to celebrate this achievement, a theme event called “Sparkle, Direct to Paris” was held in Jinjiang, Fujian Province on Thursday afternoon.

The event was attended by various dignitaries including Yao Ming, Chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, along with other members of the association, government officials, and sponsor representatives. They came together to acknowledge the team’s incredible journey to the Olympics and to look forward to the future development of three-person basketball.

During the event, a promotional video highlighting China‘s three-person basketball national team’s bid for the Paris Olympics was released. The video, inspired by the national intangible cultural heritage “Tiehua,” depicted the team’s arduous journey to qualify for the Olympics through the use of a series of athletic and cultural references.

Yao Ming delivered an inspiring speech during the event, expressing his immense gratitude to the athletes, coaches, and staff for their dedication to their sport. He also thanked the various partners and sponsors who played a crucial role in supporting the team’s journey to the Olympics.

Chai Wensheng, the leader of the Chinese three-person basketball national team, also addressed the audience, reflecting on the team’s preparation strategy and thanking all parties for their unwavering support. Exclusive custom-made national team honor commemorative jerseys were presented to athlete representatives as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

Athlete representatives, including Guo Hanyu, Yan Peng, and Zhang Yi, shared their personal experiences and expressed their gratitude to the team’s support system, emphasizing the challenges they faced on their journey to the Paris Olympics.

The event also featured a themed forum titled “Walk Hand in Hand, Heading to Paris Together,” where head coaches, club representatives, and management center representatives discussed their experiences in supporting the three-person basketball team. They expressed their determination to continue supporting the team’s future endeavors and highlighted the importance of hosting international 3×3 basketball events in their respective cities.

The success of the Chinese three-person basketball national team serves as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the athletes, coaches, and support staff. This achievement not only marks a milestone for the team but also signals a promising future for the development of three-person basketball in China. As the team gears up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, they carry with them the unwavering support of their nation and a resounding sense of optimism for what lies ahead.

