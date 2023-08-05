Chinese University Badminton Team Battles for Silver in Intense Finals at Chengdu Universiade

Chinese University Badminton Team Faces Tough Day at Chengdu Universiade

The Chinese University Badminton Team had a challenging day on the 2nd as they competed in the semi-finals and finals of the Chengdu Universiade badminton mixed team competition. The team fought hard and played a total of five matches in one day, but unfortunately, they fell short and won a silver medal.

In the semi-final match against Thailand, He Jiting and Du Yue lost the first game but managed to come back and secure a 2-1 victory, giving the Chinese team a strong start. However, the team faced even tougher competition in the final against the Chinese Taipei team. He Jiting and Du Yue once again led the team, winning their mixed doubles match with a score of 21-11 and 21-12.

Despite their efforts, the Chinese team could not maintain their lead. Wang Zhengxing lost the men’s singles match, and Han Yue won the women’s singles match. However, in the fourth men’s doubles match, Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang lost, and Li Wenmei and Liu Xuanxuan struggled in the crucial fifth match, resulting in a 2-3 loss and the Chinese Taipei team winning the gold medal.

Playing two matches in one day took a toll on the Chinese players’ physical fitness and mentality. Coach Wang Shixian expected this challenge and acknowledged the difficulty they would face. The team fought bravely, but the pressure and tough competition proved to be too much.

Despite the loss, the Chinese team remains determined and focused. On the 3rd, the badminton competition of the Universiade will be suspended for one day, allowing the players to rest and regroup. Han Yue will participate in the women’s singles competition, while He Jiting will compete in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles competitions.

The Chinese University Badminton Team’s journey at the Chengdu Universiade may have had its ups and downs, but they continue to show their resilience and determination.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

