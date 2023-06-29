Chinese women’s basketball team advanced to semi-finals of Asian Cup-Sports-中工网

Original title: Chinese women’s basketball team advances to semi-finals of Asian Cup

Beijing Daily News (Reporter Li Yuanfei) Yesterday, at the 2023 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup held in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese women’s basketball team narrowly beat the South Korean team 87-81 through overtime in the final round of Group A of the group stage. The results of all three victories directly advanced to the semi-finals, which also won the right to participate in the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the qualifications for the 2026 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

In this game, the Chinese women’s basketball team did not quickly enter the game state after the opening, just like the previous two group matches. However, the South Korean team, under the leadership of the 1.98-meter-tall star player Park Ji-soo who plays for the WNBA, brought out its fast and fierce fighting characteristics to the fullest. Within 3 minutes, the South Korean team beat the Chinese team 7-0.

After falling into the situation of chasing points, the Chinese women’s basketball team played more impatiently. One is that attacking for speed ignores rationality. In the first half, the Chinese team made 13 turnovers and 20 in the whole game. In the first two games, the Chinese team made only 10 turnovers per game. Furthermore, it relies too much on the two strengths of Han Xu and Li Meng, which to a certain extent reduces the difficulty of the South Korean team’s defense. Of the 12 points the Chinese team scored in the first quarter, 9 came from Han Xu. Han Xu played nearly 40 minutes in the whole game and scored 33 points alone.

Before the clock stopped in the fourth quarter, the Chinese women’s basketball team once led 72 to 68 by 4 points, but the South Korean team stubbornly tied and brought the game into overtime. Fortunately, the two major firepowers of the Chinese team, Han Xu and Li Meng, played together in overtime, and finally the Chinese women’s basketball team won the game in a thrilling manner.

The Chinese team will play in the semi-finals on July 1, and the opponent will be between the South Korean team and the Australian team.

