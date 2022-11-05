Home Sports Chinese women’s doubles team Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan stopped in the WTA year-end finals group stage – Sports – CGTN
Original title: Chinese women’s doubles combination Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan stopped in the WTA year-end finals group stage

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 5 (Xinhua) — Chinese duo Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan played a key match in the women’s doubles Casals group of the 2022 Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) year-end finals in Fort Worth, USA on the early morning of the 5th, Beijing time. 0:2 lost to Krautsk/Scholes and missed the semi-finals.

The Chinese team missed the lead of 5:3 in the first set and lost in the tie-break that followed. They suffered multiple breaks in the second set and finally lost to their opponents 6:7(2) and 3:6, winning 1 and 2 in the group stage. Negative missed out.

American player Krautsk advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA year-end finals for the first time, while Dutch player Scholes entered the women’s doubles semi-finals with different partners for three consecutive times.

This year’s WTA year-end finals will be held in Fort Worth from October 31 to November 7, and the contestants are the 8 singles and 8 pairs that lead the season in points. The competition will be divided into two groups for a round robin first. The top two groups advance to the semi-finals. The final singles champion will lift the Billie Jean King trophy, and the doubles champion will lift the Martina Navratilova trophy.

