Chinese women’s football coach Shui Qingxia: To prepare for the World Cup, we must participate in more high-level competitions 2023-02-08 15:25:15.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Authors: Xiao Shiyao, Wang Haoming, Zhao Jiantong

On the 7th, the Chinese women’s football team, which is preparing for the Women’s World Cup in Guangzhou, held a public training session. Shui Qingxia, the head coach of the Chinese women’s football team, said in an interview with the media that the team’s goal at this stage is to participate in more high-level competitions to train the team and prepare for the World Cup in July this year.

Shui Qingxia introduced that the team’s training camp in Haikou at the end of last year was mainly to improve the players’ physical fitness and strength. The current training task is to improve the team’s overall technical and tactical capabilities and offensive and defensive conversion speed through competitions. During the more than 10 days of training in Guangzhou after the Spring Festival, the Chinese women’s football team has played 3 teaching games and will participate in another teaching game on the 8th. On the 10th of this month, the team will go to Spain for training and have warm-up matches with Swedish women’s football, Irish women’s football and many other European teams.

“We hope to participate in more competitions. We hardly participated in international competitions last year. We hope to play against some excellent European teams before the World Cup. Through the competition, we can test the team’s training results and see which ones we have done better and which ones. There may be deficiencies in the field. There may be problems of one kind or another in the game, but it doesn’t matter, we want to find out the problems through the game.” Shui Qingxia said.

Shui Qingxia said that the goal of the Chinese women’s football team in the World Cup is to strive to enter the quarterfinals. “In the last World Cup, the Chinese women’s football team entered the top 16. I can’t say that it is good to just enter the top 16. We still need to set a higher standard and goal, so that the team will have more motivation. There will definitely be difficulties. , because to be honest, there is still a big gap between us and the European teams. Although we have gaps and difficulties now, we have to climb forward with our goals.”

After the Women’s World Cup, the Chinese women’s football team will also participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games and Paris Olympic qualifiers in the second half of this year. Shui Qingxia admitted that the team’s preparations are very difficult. “At present, the first consideration is to play the World Cup step by step, and then continuously summarize and improve in this process, to participate in the Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers. The most important thing is to do everything we should do well before the results are produced. “Shui Qingxia said.

Chinese women’s football player Chen Qiaozhu said in an interview that the team’s winter training was very hard. Chen Qiaozhu said: “It is mainly physical reserve and strength training. When running 10,000 meters and 12,000 meters, everyone is running while running. The water guide will personally demonstrate during the training, which impressed me very much. This year is the year of the competition. The team members They are all suffocating.”