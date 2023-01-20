Original title: Chinese women’s football overseas training finalizes 4 high-level games Shui Qingxia can better form a lineup

The Chinese women’s football team has finalized four warm-up matches after overseas training to simulate the World Cup group stage. The whole team will gather again on January 26 and go to Spain for overseas training on February 10. In addition, four high-quality warm-up matches will be held on February 14, 16, 19 and 22 to simulate the World Cup. Also check out our tactical lineup walkthrough. The most important thing is that Shui Qingxia’s coaching staff wants to better observe the game status of domestic players through high-intensity and high-quality games. Including the competitive level of some overseas players and the actual combat level of some domestic veterans and young players, so as to select the best team to face the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

As we all know, in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the Chinese women’s football team will face Denmark, the strongest team in the third tier, and England, the European champion team. I am afraid it will not be easy for us to qualify in the group. The match with the Danish team has become the key to whether the Chinese women’s football team can qualify. As for the game against England, if we can guarantee a draw that would be the perfect ending. Therefore, the Football Association has won four high-quality warm-up matches for the Chinese women’s football team, including against Sweden, which is currently ranked third in the world, and Ireland, which is currently ranked 23 in the world, to simulate the games against Denmark and England.

Sweden and Ireland play in a similar style to England and Denmark. The rankings of these two teams are also similar to those of England and Denmark. The Swedish team currently ranks third in the world, one place higher than England. We simulated playing against England by playing against Sweden to rehearse our defensive lineup? this point is very important. In the game against the Irish team, we must strive to break through the opponent's defense and strive to score goals. In addition, the Chinese women's football team will also compete with two La Liga women's football teams to improve their level. We must know that the competitive level of La Liga Women's Football League is very strong in Europe. Spanish women's football has developed very fast in recent years. They drew 0-0 with China at the 2019 Women's World Cup. Competing with La Liga teams will also help the Chinese women's football team to obtain high-quality matches. Since our warm-up match schedule is very close, there is basically a high-quality match in two or three days, which is a good simulation of the situation in the Women's World Cup group stage. What's more, we found that there are many women's football players studying abroad in Europe, and the Chinese women's football team will go to Europe for training after the assembly, including some overseas women's football players who have previously studied abroad in Australia and Europe. A warm-up match between Ireland and La Liga women's football teams. Shui Qingxia's coaching staff can observe the learning and mastery of the tactical lineup they have arranged on the players through high-quality warm-up matches. At the same time, it is also possible to better observe the current competitive state and technical level of domestic female football players, whether they are overseas players or players who play in domestic leagues, so as to better line up and formulate a tit-for-tat tactical lineup to welcome the World Cup. competitions, and to better select players. The Chinese women's football team has many excellent overseas players. For our women's football team, there are a lot of players available in terms of the number of excellent players. But we need to find out through actual combat that a group of players with the best game state, the strongest technical and tactical level, and the most suitable tactics for Shui Qingxia's coaching staff will welcome the World Cup. High-quality games are conducive to the selection of players by the coaching staff, and are more conducive to improving our strength. It is expected that high-quality games can help the Chinese women's football team better prepare for the World Cup. What do you think of the Shui Qingxia Corps going overseas for training in February 2023? And will get four high-quality warm-up games? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

