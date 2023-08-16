Chinese Women’s Football Star Tang Jiali Joins La Liga Team Levantras Palas on Loan

Tang Jiali Joins La Liga Team for Third Overseas Trip

August 16, 2023

In an exciting development for Chinese women’s football, Tang Jiali has joined the La Liga team Levantras Palas on loan for her third overseas study period. The Shanghai Football Association made the official announcement on August 14, confirming that the 28-year-old forward from the Shanghai Shengli Women’s Football team will embark on another journey abroad.

Tang Jiali has always been dedicated to playing in mainstream European leagues, and this move to La Liga is a testament to her commitment. Born on March 16, 1995, Tang Jiali has been a pioneer for Chinese women’s football players studying abroad. In 2021, she became the first Chinese player to join the Women’s Premier League on loan, playing for the Tottenham Women’s Football Team. She went on to make 13 appearances for the team. In 2022, Tang Jiali joined CFF Madrid on loan and became the first Chinese player to play in women’s La Liga.

Levanter Las Palas, similar to Madrid CFF, is currently competing in the middle and lower reaches of women’s La Liga. The team finished 11th out of 16 clubs in the previous season. Tang Jiali’s decision to join this club on loan indicates her determination to continue competing at a high level.

Tang Jiali’s participation in the ongoing ninth Women’s World Cup also played a role in her move to La Liga. Spain, one of the semi-finalists in the tournament, showcased the country’s prowess in women’s football. By playing in Spain, Tang Jiali can not only showcase her own skills but also maintain a high level of competition.

Tang Jiali’s move to Levanter Las Palas has also paved the way for other Chinese women’s football internationals to make their mark in European professional football. Players like Zhang Linyan and Li Mengwen are also considering joining European clubs. Zhang Linyan has already attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League and the Bundesliga. Factors such as language and living environment may influence their final choice, and it is likely that they will also opt for a Premier League club.

This development not only highlights the increasing international presence of Chinese women’s football players but also strengthens the reputation and exposure of the sport in China. Tang Jiali’s journey overseas serves as an inspiration for aspiring female footballers and showcases the potential of Chinese athletes on the global stage.

