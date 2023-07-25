Chinese Women’s Football Team Adjusts Training Schedule for Evening Matches to Combat Jet Lag

Title: Chinese Women’s Football Team Adjusts Training Schedule to Combat Jet Lag Ahead of World Cup Matches

Date: July 24, 2023

Source: Beijing Youth Daily

After a tough defeat in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup, the Chinese women’s football team is making strategic changes to their training schedule to adapt to the evening kick-off times of their remaining matches. The team recently returned to their preparation base camp in Adelaide after a three-hour flight from Perth, where they faced Denmark.

With the kick-off times of their remaining group matches set for 8:30 p.m. local time, the Chinese women’s football team will now conduct their daily outdoor training sessions in the evening, starting from July 24. This adjustment aims to help the players acclimate to the evening match environment and minimize the effects of jet lag.

In their first Group D match against Denmark, the Chinese women’s football team put up a strong performance but ultimately lost 0-1 due to a goal conceded in the last minute of regular game time. This defeat not only disappointed the team and their supporters but also put them at a disadvantage in the group stage competition.

Following their return to the resident hotel in Adelaide, the team had a low-intensity physical recovery session in the gym, considering their recent intense match. The coaching staff understands the importance of analyzing the team’s performance in the first match, particularly pinpointing the technical and tactical areas that need improvement. Identifying issues such as goalkeeper positioning and defensive marking will help players rectify their mistakes and enhance their performance in the limited preparation time.

The second round match between the Chinese women’s football team and Haiti is scheduled to take place on the evening of July 28 in Adelaide. With a six-day break between the first two matches, the team aims to use this time to address technical and tactical execution problems through training, as well as optimizing their physical condition.

It is noteworthy that both the matches against Haiti and England will be held in Adelaide and will commence at 8:30 p.m. local time. Consequently, the coaching staff has decided to arrange daily outdoor training sessions in the evening to align the team with the match schedule. The first evening training session is set to take place on July 24 at the Croatian Sports Club Stadium from 7:00 to 8:30 pm local time.

Despite the disappointment of their first round defeat, the Chinese women’s football players are gradually channeling their energy into preparation for the upcoming matches. The coaching staff wasted no time upon their return to Adelaide and immediately began strategizing for the games ahead.

The Chinese women’s football team understands the importance of making adjustments to overcome challenges, including jet lag. Through dedicated training and analysis, they aim to bounce back and secure victory in their remaining group matches.

