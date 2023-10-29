Chinese Women’s Football Team Defeats Thai Team 3-0 in AFC Olympic Qualifiers

Chinese Women’s Football Team Defeats Thai Opponents in Olympic Qualifiers

On October 29th, the Chinese women’s football team emerged victorious in their second match of Group B in the Asian region of the AFC Olympic Women’s Football Qualifiers. The game took place at Xiamen Bailu Stadium, with a final score of 3-0 in favor of the Chinese team.

The Chinese women’s football team had to secure a win in order to keep their hopes of qualifying alive after losing their first match to the North Korean women’s football team with a score of 1-2. Therefore, the game against the Thai women’s football team was crucial for the Chinese team.

Interestingly, the two teams had already faced each other in the quarter-finals of the Asian Games women’s football match. In that encounter, the Chinese women’s football team had emerged victorious with a dominant 4-0 win.

To the delight of the 20,706 spectators present at the stadium, the Chinese women’s football team put on a remarkable performance. In the 15th minute, Yan Jinjin scored the team’s first goal, giving them an early lead of 1-0. In the 67th minute, Chen Qiaozhu extended their lead to 2-0 with a well-executed pass and shot. Finally, in the 80th minute, Shen Mengyu assisted Uri Gumula in securing the third goal of the match, solidifying the Chinese team’s victory with a final score of 3-0.

With this win, the Chinese women’s football team currently sits in third place in their group. Their next challenge will be against the South Korean women’s football team in three days.

Please note that all content and information in this article was sourced from "Yaojie Client" and "Yuyao News Network."

