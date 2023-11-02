Chinese Women’s Football Team Draws with South Korea, Misses Out on Paris Olympics

Chinese Women’s Football Team Draws with South Korea, Fails to Qualify for Paris Olympics

Hangzhou, China – In a disappointing match for Chinese fans, the Chinese women’s football team tied 1-1 with the South Korean women’s football team, resulting in their failure to advance to the third stage of the Asian Qualifiers for the Paris Olympics. The match, held on November 1 at Xiamen Bailu Stadium, saw the Chinese team finish third in Group B.

Prior to the game, the North Korean women’s football team had already secured the top spot in the group with 7 points. The South Korean women’s football team secured second place with 4 points and a goal difference of 9. Meanwhile, the Chinese women’s team finished third with 3 points and a goal difference of 2. In order to advance, the Chinese team needed to defeat the South Korean team and strive for a favorable goal difference.

Despite historical confrontations favoring the Chinese team, with them conceding goals first in the last three head-to-head matches, the trend continued in this game. In the 62nd minute, the Korean team capitalized on a set-piece opportunity to score a header, putting them in the lead. The Chinese team fought back and equalized with a header from Wang Shanshan, who was pushed forward from the backline. However, Yan Jinjin missed a crucial opportunity to take the lead, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

This result not only prevented the Chinese women’s football team from qualifying for the Olympics for the second time (the last being the 2012 London Olympics) but also dashed the hopes of the South Korean team, who fell behind the Uzbekistan women’s football team in points and missed their chance to advance to the third stage of the qualifiers.

Chinese women’s football head coach Shui Qingxia expressed her disappointment after the game but praised the players for their technical and tactical performance. She acknowledged the gaps and shortcomings in the team’s play and emphasized their commitment to improvement. Despite the outcome, she thanked her players for their efforts throughout the year.

The Chinese women’s football team will now focus on analyzing their performance and making the necessary changes for future tournaments.

Share this: Facebook

X

