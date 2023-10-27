Chinese Women’s Football Team Faces Defeat Against North Korea in Olympic Preliminaries

The Chinese women’s football team suffered a disappointing loss in their first match of the Olympic preliminaries against the North Korean team. The game took place on October 26 in Xiamen as part of the Asian second stage (Group B) of the Paris Olympic women’s football qualifiers.

From the beginning of the game, the Chinese team faced difficulties. In the 4th minute, North Korean player Kim Kyung-young made a cross from the right, leading to a low shot by Seung Hyang-shim and an early goal for the North Korean team. Despite continuous attacks from the opponents, the Chinese team failed to organize a successful counterattack throughout the first half. As a result, the North Korean women’s football team entered halftime with a 1-0 lead.

During halftime, the Chinese team’s head coach Shui Qingxia decided to make a lineup adjustment, substituting Zhang Linyan and Yan Jinjin for Urigumula and Lou Jiahui. This change had a positive impact as the Chinese team launched an aggressive campaign in the second half. In the 51st minute, a long pass from the backcourt into the penalty area allowed Wang Yanwen to take a shot, which was initially blocked by a North Korean defender. However, Yan Jinjin followed up and successfully equalized the score.

Despite this goal, the Chinese team faced another setback in the 76th minute when North Korean player Han Jinhong managed to dribble through the Chinese defense and scored, putting the Chinese team behind once again. Despite several threatening attacks in the remaining time, the Chinese team was unable to convert them into goals, resulting in a final score of 2-1 in favor of North Korea.

In another match that took place the same day in Group B, the Korean women’s football team dominated Thailand with a staggering 10-1 victory.

With the Chinese women’s football team placed in Group B alongside South Korea, North Korea, and Thailand, their qualifying situation for the Paris Olympics is now uncertain. According to the competition rules, only the first-place team in the group and the second-place team with the best results amongst the three groups will advance to the next stage. Losing their first game has put the Chinese women’s football team in a challenging position.

Looking ahead, the Chinese team will face the Thai team in their second-round match on October 29, while the North Korean team will play against the South Korean team. It remains to be seen if the Chinese team can turn their fortunes around and secure a crucial victory to improve their chances of qualifying for the Olympics.

Share this: Facebook

X

