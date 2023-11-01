Chinese Women’s Football Team Gears Up for Crucial Showdown Against South Korea in Olympic Preliminaries

Title: Chinese Women’s Football Team Faces South Korea in Crucial Olympic Preliminary Match

Subtitle: Player Zhang Linyan Stresses the Importance of Going All Out in the Game

By Zhao Xiaosong, Beijing Daily reporter

Tonight, the Chinese women’s football team is set to face the South Korean team in the final round of the second stage of the Olympic preliminaries. With both teams vying for victory, player Zhang Linyan expressed the team’s determination to give their all and seize the opportunity to advance. The match will take place at 7:35 pm at the Bailu Stadium in Xiamen.

The Chinese women’s football team is well aware of the high stakes involved in tonight’s match. Only by winning the final game of the Asian women’s football qualifiers for the Paris Olympic Games can they secure a chance to progress to the next stage of the competition.

In an attempt to alleviate pressure before the crucial game, the Chinese team’s coaching staff organized a lighthearted warm-up involving a game similar to “Eagle Catching Chicken” during their last practice session at the Bailu Stadium outfield. Laughter could be heard as the team appeared relaxed and in good spirits. Sun Wen, vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association and renowned women’s football player, also paid a visit to the training ground and had a brief exchange with head coach Shui Qingxia.

The Chinese women’s football team has faced several challenges due to injuries and illnesses. Wang Shuang, a key player, has been sidelined from the competition due to injury. In their previous match against Thailand, Wu Chengshu and Li Mengwen were unable to play due to colds and fevers. While Wu Chengshu was present at the training ground, Li Mengwen remained absent.

Zhang Linyan revealed that some members of the team had been dealing with colds and fevers, but their conditions were within normal limits. Although concerned about her teammates’ physical well-being, Zhang emphasized that regardless of who takes the field, they will give their best performance. Speaking about her own leg injury, she expressed optimism, stating that it is recovering rapidly and the team doctor does not anticipate any major issues.

The South Korean team is a familiar opponent for the Chinese women’s football team. In April 2021, the teams faced each other in the final stage of the Asian qualifying rounds for the Tokyo Olympics, with China clinching victory and securing the Olympic ticket with a score of 4-3. In their last encounter on February 6, 2022, during the Asian Cup final, the Chinese team defeated South Korea 3-2.

Reflecting on their previous key games against South Korea, the Chinese team has consistently triumphed even in difficult situations. However, in the Olympic preliminaries, the Chinese team finds themselves trailing North Korea and South Korea by 1 point in Group B standings, with South Korea holding the advantage on goal difference. To secure a spot in the next stage of qualifiers, the Chinese women’s football team must defeat South Korea and hope for a favorable result in the North Korean team’s match against Thailand, the weaker team in the group.

Zhang Linyan stressed the team’s goal of winning all three points. While South Korea is a strong opponent, recent encounters between the two teams have not favored China. Zhang acknowledged the need for the team to prepare for South Korea’s counterattacks, ball control, and intense battles across all positions. Tonight’s game is deemed as the most demanding of their preparations.

As the Chinese women’s football team sets their sights on victory, their determination remains unwavering. Tonight’s match will undoubtedly showcase the fierce competition between two skilled teams aiming to secure their place in the Olympic Games.

