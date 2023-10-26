Chinese Women’s Football Team Prepared to Face Strong Opponents in Olympic Preliminaries

Shui Qingxia: The opponent is strong and the Chinese women’s football team will do its best in the Olympic preliminaries

On the 26th, the second stage (Group B) of the Paris Olympic Women’s Football Asian Qualifiers will start in Xiamen. The Chinese team will face the North Korean team in the first game. At the pre-match press conference held on the 25th, Shui Qingxia, the head coach of the Chinese women’s football team, said that the opponents in the same group are very strong and equally matched in strength. The team will unite as one and try their best to play the game well, hoping to perform at their own level.

Although the Chinese women’s football team has been training in Xiamen since October 11, the overseas players who have returned to the team have not been able to train with the team throughout the whole process. Shui Qingxia said that adding new players, including overseas players, is still very important to the team. help. Players overseas returned late due to club competitions and had a shorter time to get in touch with the team. Fortunately, they are always in the game. The most important thing now is to adjust their bodies and eliminate fatigue.

Starting from the last player returning to the team on the evening of the 24th, the Chinese women’s football team only has one day to gather 22 players for training before the official game begins. “For now, tomorrow’s play style will not be greatly affected. The tactical requirements have been arranged in the team for a long time.” Shui Qingxia said.

Talking about the two young players in the team, Wang Yanwen and Tu Linli, Shui Qingxia introduced that Wang Yanwen had missed the Women’s World Cup and Asian Games due to a back injury. After evaluating her physical recovery, she returned to the team lineup this time. At the same time, Shui Qingxia expressed her expectation to see Tu Linli perform better this time after returning from overseas. “To seize the advantages of youth and make better use of them, young players should have such a spirit.”