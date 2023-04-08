original title:Chinese women’s football team warms up to draw with Switzerland (quote)

Shui Qingxia: Defense has improved (theme)

Zhang Zhe, all-media reporter of Guangzhou Daily

In the early hours of yesterday, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s football team drew 0-0 with the Swiss women’s football team in the first warm-up match in Euler for the second time this year. So far, the Chinese women’s football team has played 3 warm-up matches against strong European teams this year, and scored two consecutive goalless draws with their opponents.

Shui Qingxia asked the Chinese women’s football team to adopt high-position oppressive tactics in the opening stage and achieved good results. In the 20th minute, Zhang Xin was replaced by Tang Jiali due to injury. The Swiss team frequently took counterattacks in the second half of the first half, but they could not escape the ten fingers of goalkeeper Xu Huan. The two sides shook hands 0-0 at halftime. In the second half, the Chinese women’s football team made many personnel adjustments, and Wang Shuang came off the bench in the 61st minute. In stoppage time, Zhang Linyan entered the penalty area from the left and hit the post with a zero-angle shot. Wang Shuang’s supplementary shot was half a beat slower, and the two sides drew 0-0.

From the perspective of the game process, the performance of the Chinese women’s football team has changed a lot compared with the Spanish overseas training in February, especially in the high defensive aggressiveness of the frontcourt. “Overall, I think the team has changed a lot in terms of defense, fighting, and formation compared to last year.” Shui Qingxia said.

The Chinese women’s football team will go to Spain and wait for the second opponent of this overseas training, the Spanish women’s football team, in the early morning of April 12, Beijing time.