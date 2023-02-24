Chinese women’s soccer team draws with Ireland in warm-up match

The first overseas training team before the end of the World Cup will regroup in late March and return to Spain in early April

In an international A-level warm-up match held in Mallorca, Spain on the evening of February 22, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s football team was tied 0-0 by the Irish women’s football team while occupying the ball possession advantage, thus winning 2 and 1. A record of 1 draw and 1 loss ended the Spanish training at this stage. According to the plan, the team departed for home on February 23 local time. After returning to China, the women’s international players returned to their clubs and prepared to participate in the new season of the Women’s Super League that will kick off in early March.

The Chinese women’s football team chooses opponents at this stage

Both have a similar style to their World Cup opponents

Before this warm-up match, the Chinese women’s football team has participated in three warm-up matches in Spain, including the international A-level warm-up match that lost to the Swedish team by a big score of 1 to 4.

The reason why the Chinese women’s football team chose to warm up with the Swedish team and the Irish team is mainly because these two teams are similar in style or technical characteristics to the team’s opponents Denmark and England in the World Cup.

Although the team failed to win the game

But still find attacking opportunities through possession

In the game on the 22nd, the Chinese women’s football team sent their main players to start the game. Like the Swedish team, the Irish team has superior physical conditions, but their technical skills are obviously rougher than the Swedish team. They mainly use physical confrontation and high-altitude balls to create threats. In the 19th minute, Ireland’s Quinn headed the goal and the ball hit the beam and popped out. Similar highlights were rare in the first half.

Entering the second half, the Chinese women’s football team stepped up their ground attack. In the 60th minute, Xiao Yuyi single-handedly scored, but was sentenced to offside first. Three minutes later, Mannion of the Irish team scored in the chaotic battle. As a result, the referee judged that the goalkeeper was the first to collide and the goal was invalid. In the 70th minute of the game, the main defender of the Chinese women’s football team, Wang Xiaoxue, was injured in a non-confrontational situation and was assisted off by teammates. Veteran Wu Haiyan came off the bench. The 0-0 score remained until the end.

Although the Chinese women’s football team failed to win the game, judging from the scene, the team was still able to find offensive opportunities with relatively delicate ball control. For the Chinese women’s football team, the obvious shortcoming lies in their weak physical confrontation ability. The same problem appeared in the team’s loss to Sweden a few days ago. The coaching staff will combine the problems exposed by the team in this training and warm-up match, and help the team to check for omissions and fill vacancies in the next preparations.

Women’s soccer girls to return to West West in early April

Participate in two international A-level warm-up matches

The Chinese women’s football team left Spain on February 23, local time, and then returned home via Finland. After arriving in Shanghai, the team disbanded on the spot.

After participating in the first three rounds of the Women’s Super League in the new season, the international players will regroup in late March, and then return to Spain in early April to participate in two international A-level warm-up matches against Switzerland and Spain.

Women’s World Cup top 32 all produced

Panama grabs the last ticket

On the morning of February 23, Beijing time, in Hamilton, New Zealand, as the Panama women’s football team defeated the Paraguay women’s football team 1-0 in the qualifier play-offs and received the last ticket to the finals, all the top 32 of the 2023 Australia and New Zealand Women’s Football World Cup produce. Like the Haiti women’s football team that advanced a day ago, the Panama women’s football team also entered the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

On the 22nd Beijing time, in the two Women’s World Cup qualifier play-offs in Auckland and Hamilton, New Zealand, Haiti eliminated Chile 2-1 and Portugal defeated Cameroon 2-1, both securing their qualifications for the Women’s World Cup finals .

In the game on the 23rd, the Panama team won the Paraguay team 1-0 with Cedeno’s 75th-minute header and entered the Women’s World Cup finals for the first time in history.

Haiti and Panama were able to advance to the finals for the first time, partly due to the expansion of the Women’s World Cup to 32 teams.

The Chinese women’s football team is in Group D with England, Haiti and Denmark.

On July 20, 2023 local time, the current Women’s World Cup will kick off in New Zealand. The host New Zealand team will compete with the Norwegian team in the opening match.

2023 Women’s World Cup

Round of 32

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: China, England, Haiti, Denmark

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Colombia, South Korea, Morocco

This group article/Reporter Xiao Nan

Coordinator/Durui

"Beijing Youth Daily" February 24, 2023





Responsible editor: Jia Fang