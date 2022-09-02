Chinese women’s ice hockey team goes to Russia for training

Our province athlete Li Qianhua is listed

Hebei Daily News (Hebei Daily reporter Wang Weihong) learned from the Winter Sports Center of the Provincial Sports Bureau that on August 30, Li Qianhua, a Chinese women’s ice hockey player from Hebei Province, went to Russia with the team to prepare for the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics. .

It is understood that the Chinese women’s ice hockey team will stay in Russia for 8 months, during which they will participate in about 50 games such as the Russian Women’s Ice Hockey League’s pre-season and regular season games, and carry out targeted actual combat training to fully train the team and improve their skills and tactics. level, attacking the goals of the Milan Winter Olympics.

Last year, the Chinese women’s ice hockey team went to Russia for a long-term foreign training and competition, during which they participated in the Russian Women’s Ice Hockey League. “Last year’s training in Russia was very rewarding.” Li Qianhua said that in the high-intensity and high-density actual combat with high-level Russian teams, she and her teammates tempered their skills and tactics, and improved their tacit understanding on the field. In many aspects A big improvement.

In the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Chinese women’s ice hockey team once again entered the Winter Olympics stage after a lapse of 12 years, achieved a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, and failed to advance to the top 8. In these few games, Li Qianhua entered the roster of the Chinese women’s ice hockey team, which further broadened his horizons.

“Milan Winter Olympics, I hope I can play for the national team and help the team achieve better results.” Li Qianhua said that in this trip to Russia, she will train harder with her teammates, find gaps, and make up for shortcomings. Improve yourself in all aspects in terms of technical tactics, confrontation ability, and on-field experience, so as to make the Chinese women’s ice hockey team stronger, strive to advance to the top group of the World Championships, and reach the Milan Winter Olympics and reach a higher level.