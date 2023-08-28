Chinese Women’s Ice Hockey Team Returns to Group A of the World Championships

After 14 years, the Chinese women’s ice hockey team has made a remarkable comeback to Group A of the World Championships. Previously in Group B, the team faced several challenges including injuries to key players.

Following the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Chinese women’s ice hockey team began their preparations for the World Championships in Group B. However, they faced a setback as the team suffered serious injuries, resulting in only 17 players being able to participate in the competition held in Poland. The absence of main players such as Miller, Huang Huier, and Zhou Jiaying raised concerns about the team’s ability to maintain their position in Group A.

Despite these obstacles, the Chinese women’s ice hockey team proved their resilience with five victories in five matches. Kong Minghui, the top scorer of the Chinese team in the Championships, expressed confidence in their performance, stating, “As long as you work hard to be yourself, the result must be good.” Kong proved herself with four goals in the tournament.

The team’s perseverance was evident in their mindset. Fang Xin, who faced perennial back injuries, shared her approach to dealing with anxiety during the preparation period. She actively treated her injury and reconciled with it as an old friend. Fang stated, “When I stood on the ice rink, I felt like I had no injuries and was ready to give my best.”

Captain Yu Baiwei, who played all five games despite wearing a leg brace due to an injury, emphasized the importance of focusing on each quarter and minute of the game. She expressed happiness in being able to continue playing with the support of rehabilitation training and the brace.

The fighting spirit of the Chinese women’s ice hockey team has been inherited by both old and new players. Fang Xin recalled a game against the Norwegian team where they were down 0-2. Despite the setback, the team believed in each other and managed to turn the game around, winning 3-2. Zhao Qinan, who returned to the game after ankle surgery, highlighted the importance of unity within the team and executing tactics assigned by the coach. The players would encourage each other in the locker room, ensuring that no one was discouraged even during challenging moments.

The team’s determination to overcome challenges was evident when they faced Denmark, the highest-ranked team in their group. Guan Yingying’s goal in the opening two minutes gave the Chinese team a fantastic start to the World Championships. They made up for any skill gaps with their strength and unyielding character.

For the players, representing their country carries a great sense of mission and responsibility. Zhao Qinan, who joined the national team at the age of 16, mentioned how her perspective shifted after winning her first game at the World Championships. The experience made her understand the significance of playing the national anthem after a victory and solidified her commitment to winning more games and helping the Chinese team advance.

The Chinese women’s ice hockey team’s success has garnered immense pride and support from their fellow countrymen. The excitement felt by fans during every goal and victory is a testament to their unwavering support and pride in being Chinese. Captain Yu Baiwei expressed her gratitude, stating, “Every moment we fought on the field was worth it because they are proud of us and proud of being Chinese from the bottom of their hearts.”

The Chinese women’s ice hockey team’s journey to reclaim their position in Group A of the World Championships is a testament to their resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit. Their triumph serves as an inspiration not only for aspiring athletes but for the nation as a whole.

This article was reported by Tian Jie.

