Chinese Women’s Ice Hockey Team Secures Qualification for Top Group in 2024 Women’s World Ice Championships

China Secures Qualification for Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships

Since 2009, the Chinese women’s ice hockey team has made a remarkable comeback by securing their qualification for the top group of the Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships. In the 2023 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships held on August 24, the Chinese team defeated Austria with a score of 2-0, solidifying their spot in the top group of the 2024 Women’s World Ice Championships with a record of four victories.

In the previous three match days, the Chinese team emerged victorious against Slovakia, Norway, and Denmark with scores of 1-0, 5-3, and 4-2, respectively. The team’s dominant performance showcased their determination and skill on the ice.

During the first quarter of the match against Austria, the Chinese team had the upper hand but failed to score. However, in the second quarter, Lin Qiqi, a player from the Chinese team, broke the deadlock and scored the first goal of the match. From that point on, the Chinese team established an overwhelming advantage, making it difficult for the Austrian team to launch effective attacks. In the final stage of the third quarter, the Austrian team resorted to the “abandoning the goal” tactic by replacing their goalkeeper in a desperate attempt to make a comeback. But to their dismay, Chinese defender Wang Yuting capitalized on the situation and scored a long shot from the backcourt into the empty goal. The match concluded with a 2-0 victory for the Chinese team.

In the other matches of the day, the Netherlands defeated Norway 6-3, while Denmark narrowly beat Slovakia with a score of 2-1.

Presently, the Chinese team stands at the top of the standings with 12 points, being the only team to have won all four games. The Dutch team follows closely in second place with 9 points from three wins and one loss, while Austria and Denmark rank third and fourth with 6 points. With one round remaining, the Chinese team has secured at least the top two positions.

On August 26, the Chinese women’s ice hockey team will face their last opponent, the Netherlands, in what is expected to be an intense and decisive match.

This event features the participation of six teams from China, Denmark, Norway, Slovakia, Austria, and the Netherlands. The competition adopts a single round-robin system, where the team with the most points will be crowned champions, and the top two teams will earn qualification for the top group of the 2024 Women’s World Ice Championships.

